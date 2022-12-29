TPI Group sweeps citations in ASIA’S GREATEST BRANDS & LEADERS 2022-2023

Khun Prachai Leophairatana, Chief Executive Officer of TPI Polene Public Company Limited was awarded ASIA’S GREATEST CEO 2022-2023 by AsiaOne Magazine as he leads the Group in its rebranding of TPI to Technology, Products and Innovation while keeping its commitment to developing Bio-Circular-Green economy (BCG) strategy targeting to achieve net zero GHG by 2026.

On the same occasion, TPI Polene and its subsidiary TPI Polene Power Public Company Limited that operates renewable power plants fueled by municipal solid waste (MSW) both received awards as ASIA’S GREATEST BRANDS 2022-2023. The winners of ASIA’S GREATEST BRANDS & LEADERS are chosen by consumers and industry under the supervision and management of United Research Services of URS Media Consulting International.