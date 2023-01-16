First Look: InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping ushers in a new era of luxury

To further immerse guests into the indigenous Lanna culture, the hotel will curate bespoke culture-centric activities. From traditional toy and umbrella-making classes to pottery workshops.

InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping will offer travellers numerous ways to explore the bounty of regional crafts and contemporary artworks created by the thriving community of artists living and working in Chiang Mai. For the young explorers, a variety of children’s activities will be made available through the brand’s signature Planet Trekkers programme, keeping things engaging throughout the stay.

From a sophisticated rooftop bar and authentic Chinese dining with a modern twist to an elegant lobby lounge and a market-themed all-day-dining venue, the five restaurants and bars at InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping are carefully designed to help guests discover and savour northern Thailand's unique flavours.

Meanwhile, a collection of glamorous event venues at InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping promises to be the backdrop to some of its guests’ most iconic and celebrated moments, with options ranging from the grand ballroom to a secluded central lawn set within the temple grounds for one-of-a-kind celebrations in the heart of Chiang Mai’s old town. An oasis of serenity at the heart of the hotel, the manicured lawn encloses Wat Chang Kong, a 600-year-old stupa nestled in the shadow of a centuries-old tree. While available for private functions, the calming green space will be a cultural hub for the local community and guests to meet over rotating art exhibitions and music events.

A conversion of the prestigious Imperial Mae Ping Hotel that had long been in the forefront of Chiang Mai’s hospitality scene for more than 30 years of operations, InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping is blessed with a storied past.

For more information about InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping, please visit www.intercontinental.com/chiangmai