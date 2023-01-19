Start the week in style with Marriott Bonvoy’s “Monday Madness” in Thailand
Guests and local residents can discover a series of attractive culinary offers all across the kingdom, from restaurant dinners to daily bites, social drinks promotions and more!
Bangkok, Thailand – Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, is making Mondays even more appetizing in Thailand with exclusive epicurean offers. Under the “Monday Madness” promotion, members can kickstart their week with enticing culinary deals and discounts in Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Samui, Pattaya and Rayong.
Take your pick from these attractive offers for dining and drinks:
W Bangkok is offering “buy on get one free” on all craft beers at the Tipsy Cow, while Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers is inviting guests to enjoy free-flow Aperol spritz cocktails at Giorgio’s, when four people dine at this popular Italian restaurant. At Mayfair, Bangkok – Marriott Executive Apartments, diners will receive 15% off all à la carte dishes at Bistro M, and Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok – Marriott Executive Apartments is serving breakfast for only THB 24 (for the second diner, when accompanied by one full-paying guest at Bistro M).
Also in the Thai capital, The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok has unveiled a special price of just THB 950 for the International Buffet Dinner at Rain Tree Café, and a choice of cocktails for just THB 1 at The Glaz Bar (for the second drink when two cocktails are purchased). Meanwhile at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, “Monday Madness” will take place at Seasonal Tastes, with a tempting price of THB 990++ per person for the Lunch Buffet, Kisso Japanese restaurant, which is offering complimentary maki rolls with every set lunch menu, and Zest Bar & Terrace, where guests can sip free-flow Chang beer accompanied by a choice of snacks.
At Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok, the promotion extends to a 20% discount on all food and drinks at MoMo Café, and The St. Regis Bangkok is inviting guests to sip its Violet Hour Martini, with 50% off the second drink at The St. Regis Bar, while VIU has revealed an exclusive price for its Surf & Turf Set: only THB 2,990++ per person.
In Phuket, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort is offering 10% off when guests spend THB 2,000 at Sears & Co, and Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach will let guests unwind with a cheese board and a glass of wine for just THB 650 net. JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa is showcasing the finest fruits de mer with its Fresh Andaman Seafood Stack, and Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort is serving its “Double Trouble” beer & burger combo for only THB 699++.
Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa is making Mondays more appetizing with a special offer, THB 999++ for four cocktails accompanied by a plate of beef nachos, and at The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, steak lovers can savor a succulent Argentinian spiced ribeye and a glass of red wine for THB 1,999++ at My Grill.
In Koh Samui, Sheraton Samui Resort is training guests for a “Wine Marathon”, three hours of free-flow wine and beer for just THB 690++ at Blue Monkey, and Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort is letting guests savor its “Bubble Breakfast” at Kiree Restaurant, with a series of delicacies accompanied by sparkling wine.
Finally on Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard, Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya is offering a 50% discount on all beverages at Spart’s Bar throughout the day, and Rayong Marriott Resort & Spa is celebrating with a “buy one get one free” promotion on its Rayong Night cocktail at The Lounge.
For more information on exclusive dining deals, please click here
Monday Madness runs from 16th January to 27th March 2023, and is only available for Marriott Bonvoy members. Not a member yet? Click here to sign up for free today!
To learn more about Marriott Bonvoy, please visit https://www.marriott.com/loyalty.mi.