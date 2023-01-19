Start the week in style with Marriott Bonvoy’s “Monday Madness” in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand – Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, is making Mondays even more appetizing in Thailand with exclusive epicurean offers. Under the “Monday Madness” promotion, members can kickstart their week with enticing culinary deals and discounts in Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Samui, Pattaya and Rayong.

Take your pick from these attractive offers for dining and drinks:

W Bangkok is offering “buy on get one free” on all craft beers at the Tipsy Cow, while Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers is inviting guests to enjoy free-flow Aperol spritz cocktails at Giorgio’s, when four people dine at this popular Italian restaurant. At Mayfair, Bangkok – Marriott Executive Apartments, diners will receive 15% off all à la carte dishes at Bistro M, and Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok – Marriott Executive Apartments is serving breakfast for only THB 24 (for the second diner, when accompanied by one full-paying guest at Bistro M).

Also in the Thai capital, The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok has unveiled a special price of just THB 950 for the International Buffet Dinner at Rain Tree Café, and a choice of cocktails for just THB 1 at The Glaz Bar (for the second drink when two cocktails are purchased). Meanwhile at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, “Monday Madness” will take place at Seasonal Tastes, with a tempting price of THB 990++ per person for the Lunch Buffet, Kisso Japanese restaurant, which is offering complimentary maki rolls with every set lunch menu, and Zest Bar & Terrace, where guests can sip free-flow Chang beer accompanied by a choice of snacks.