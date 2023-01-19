VGI Wins Highest Corporate Brand Value for the Sixth Time from Asean and Thailand’s Top Corporate Brands 2022
VGI PLC, the leader of Offline-to-Online (“O2O”) Marketing Solutions across multiple platforms, led by Chief Financial Officer, Chitkasem Moo-Ming, accepted an award from Asean and Thailand’s Top Corporate Brands 2022 for the highest corporate brand value under the media category.
The event was jointly organized by the Masters in Marketing and Branding Programme (MBM) under the Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, Chulalongkorn Business School, and the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The award was presented by Prof. Bundhit Eua-arporn, President of Chulalongkorn University.
This is the sixth time VGI has received the prestigious award, further attesting to the Company’s strength and unwavering commitment to delivering sustainable returns for all stakeholders, society and the environment. VGI’s corporate brand value stands at 48.612 billion baht. (as of 18 January 2023)
Commenting on this achievement, Chitkasem said, “Winning this award for the sixth time is truly a testament to our vision to be the lead provider of forward-thinking solutions guided by our robust and inimitable ecosystem encompassing Advertising, Payment and Distribution platforms. Thanks to our strong foundation and financial stability, we have demonstrated time and again our unique capability to maintain a prominent standing within the media industry even in the most uncertain times.”
The top corporate brand value is appraised through the CBS Valuation (Corporate Brand Success Valuation) tool developed by Prof. Guntalee Ruenrom and Ake Pattaratanakun of Chulalongkorn University. This tool offers a systematic mechanism to measure corporate brand value in the Asean region and Thailand in monetary terms with an emphasis on the importance of organisational development for sustainability. The valuation is recognised to lead to greater stakeholder confidence and contribute to the strength of corporations capable of having a positive impact on the future of the national economy.