VGI Wins Highest Corporate Brand Value for the Sixth Time from Asean and Thailand’s Top Corporate Brands 2022 

The event was jointly organized by the Masters in Marketing and Branding Programme (MBM) under the Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, Chulalongkorn Business School, and the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The award was presented by Prof. Bundhit Eua-arporn, President of Chulalongkorn University.

This is the sixth time VGI has received the prestigious award, further attesting to the Company’s strength and unwavering commitment to delivering sustainable returns for all stakeholders, society and the environment. VGI’s corporate brand value stands at 48.612 billion baht. (as of 18 January 2023)