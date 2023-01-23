BTS offers new ordinary shares for existing holders until Jan 31

The notification advised all the Company’s shareholders that, by resolution made in the Extraordinary General Meeting No. 1/2022 held on September 8, 2022, and by the Company’s Letter dated December 27, 2022, concerning Notification of Subscription Rights for the 2nd Round of Newly Issued Ordinary Shares Subscription for Offering to Existing Shareholders in accordance with Shareholding Ratio (Right Offering), shareholders of the Company can subscribe newly issued ordinary shares (and settle subscription payment) in the ratio of 10 existing ordinary shares to 37 newly ordinary shares, at the price of Thai Baht 0.25, commencing from January 23 until January 31, 2023.

Please note that the stocks offered are not the stocks of BTS Group Holdings Pcl (BTS Group) traded in the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

In case you have any queries or intend to discuss in detail, please contact “Special Force for Share Subscription” at telephone number 02-617-6000 or 02-617-7300, ext. 1030 to 1034 and 1038, from Monday to Friday, between 9am and 5pm, except public holidays.