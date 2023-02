Long Live HRH Princess “Pa”

10 Alumni Associations under Royal Patronage jointly organized a merit-making ceremony to wish HRH Princess “Pa” speedy recovery at Vajirayanvongs Bldg - Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital recently.

Photo shows, from left to right: Dr Chatchai Thnarudee, NZAA President; Dr Tharatee Mookdee, AAA Secretary-General; Niphapan Sang-in, NAAT Vice President; Srisongruk Chaiyasit, OESA Secretary-General; Koblarp

Poshakrishna​​, SSAA President; Premika Sucharitkul, AAEF President; Narong Rakwong, AOCES President; Dr Suchai Pongparkpian, OJSAT Vice President; Admiral Thomrat Hatayodom Rtn, AUAA Vice President; ACM Ruangwit Srinuannad, VTD President.