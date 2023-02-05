Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok is in the mood for love
Bangkok, Thailand – January 31, 2023: Follow your heart to Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok this February and celebrate the month of love. Let the cupids rekindle your romance now. Take advantage of this month dedicated to love by celebrating your love and spending quality time with your beloved by participating in some of the activities recommended by the hotel.
Designed to bring gourmet flavours to romantic alfresco settings exclusively for two, The One and Only Dinner promises to make your Valentine’s Day unforgettable. At a private dining table with flickering candles, the hotel will serve a five-course Valentine’s dinner along with a bottle of champagne and a bouquet of roses, complemented by panoramic views of the glittering Bangkok skyline. Amaze your one and only with this spectacularly unique dining experience this Valentine’s Day at Greenhouse Terrace.
Aside from the exclusive dinner, In2theterrace provides a slightly less formal, but equally tasteful, Valentine’s Day dining experience. Greenhouse Restaurant & Terrace's ambient décor on the seventh-floor bathes diners in a candlelight-esque glow, while a refreshing breeze acts as nature's own air conditioning. A live duo band will serenade the couples with ballads and love songs on this special night, while our chefs prepare a 4-course dinner with love.
February 14 is the day that Cupid comes out to play, but the hotel knows that love can't be confined to just one day a year. From February 11 to 14, 2023, the hotel's ninth floor will be transformed into an open-air cinema with all the modern conveniences, harkening back to the days of old-school romance. The Deck, located on the hotel's 9th floor, will prepare for a romantic evening, serving by serving canapes, popcorns, and a variety of drinks under a starry sky with a cool breeze.
And the festivities don’t end there. Coming Up Roses Afternoon Tea is available to the hotel guests throughout the month of love. With an inventive menu showcasing novel creations such as the Dacquoise Ivory Mousse alongside traditional staples like the Classic Scone, these flower adorned desserts look almost too good to eat.
The celebrations kicking off on the upper floors of Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok are surely taking the month of love to new heights this year. The time and price options for each activity are shown below.
The One and Only 5-Course Valentine's Day Set Dinner
Date: February 14, 2023, from 6 pm onwards
Venue: Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok Hotel’s 7th floor, Greenhouse Restaurant & Terrace
Price: THB 6,000++ per couple includes a bottle of champagne and a bouquet of roses.
In2theterrace 4-Course Valentine's Day Dinner
Date: February 14, 2023, from 6 pm onwards
Venue: Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok Hotel’s 7th floor, Greenhouse Restaurant & Terrace
Price: THB 2,400++ per couple
Star Gaze Theatre
Date: February 11-14, 2023, from 6.30 – 8.30 pm
Programme: (Each programme has Thai subtitles for the English dialogue)
Saturday, February 11, 2023: Bridget Jones’s Diary
Sunday, February 12, 2023: Fast and Furious 7
Monday, February 13, 2023: Back to the Future
Tuesday, February 14, 2023: Meet Joe Black
Venue: Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok Hotel’s 9th Floor, the Deck
Price: THB 900++ per couple
Coming Up Roses Afternoon Tea
Date: February 1-28, 2023, from noon – 4 p.m.
Venue: Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok Hotel’s 7th floor Greenhouse Restaurant & Terrace
Price: From THB 700++ per couple
Terms and Conditions:
• The rates are subject to a 10% service charge and an applicable 7% government tax.
• Advance reservations are required.
For more information and reservation, please click at https://mhg.to/j13uz, contact Tel: 02-079-7555 or send an email to [email protected]