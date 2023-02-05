Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok is in the mood for love

February 14 is the day that Cupid comes out to play, but the hotel knows that love can't be confined to just one day a year. From February 11 to 14, 2023, the hotel's ninth floor will be transformed into an open-air cinema with all the modern conveniences, harkening back to the days of old-school romance. The Deck, located on the hotel's 9th floor, will prepare for a romantic evening, serving by serving canapes, popcorns, and a variety of drinks under a starry sky with a cool breeze.

And the festivities don’t end there. Coming Up Roses Afternoon Tea is available to the hotel guests throughout the month of love. With an inventive menu showcasing novel creations such as the Dacquoise Ivory Mousse alongside traditional staples like the Classic Scone, these flower adorned desserts look almost too good to eat.

The celebrations kicking off on the upper floors of Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok are surely taking the month of love to new heights this year. The time and price options for each activity are shown below.