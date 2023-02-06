A Valentine’s Day to Remember at Soneva Kiri

Enjoy a sunrise breakfast cruise on a traditional wooden boat or a private breakfast amongst the treetops at the resort’s iconic bamboo pod, complete with Champagne, fruits and freshly-baked pastries.

During the day, unwind on the soft sands of South Beach with a cocktail in hand or explore the colourful underwater realms of nearby Koh Rang National Marine Park. Guests can also sip on cocktails as the sun sinks over the island’s sparkling waters.

An array of romantic dining experiences then awaits as evening falls, including dinner under the stars at the Lunar Deck, a romantic meal at The View and Kruua Mae Tuk, or a candlelit Valentine’s dinner on the Arrival Pier. For younger guests, there’s also Valentine’s card-making at the Eco Den and sumptuous crêpe and chocolate truffle-making workshops.

