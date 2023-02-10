BJC ranked first in DJSI with the world’s highest score in history of the food & staples retailing industry

This achievement was announced in the Sustainability Yearbook 2023, a global report on corporate sustainability performance across different industries. The award reflects BJC’s efforts to drive a positive change across its business and the wider food and staple retailing sector, and a sustainable business partner in driving a better living experience and society development over the past 140 years, taking all three key dimensions of sustainability (Environment, Social and Governance) into consideration and business operations.

Over 7,500 companies in 61 industries worldwide participated in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, the world-renowned sustainability index. BJC’s achievement represents an important milestone in its commitment to being a leader in business sustainability, aiming to be one of the leading organizations in Thailand to contribute towards sustainable business operations.