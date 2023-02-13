LogiMAT | Intelligent Warehouse Expo to come back this year during October 25-27 at Impact

Mr Bernhard Mueller, Vice President of Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH., also said that Southeast Asia is a region with outstanding and continuous growth of the logistics industry, especially among ASEAN countries. Not only the logistics industry but the intralogistics industry is also going in the same direction.

In addition to market leaders in the intralogistics industry such as the US, Germany and China, other ASEAN countries are increasingly playing an important role as manufacturers, buyers and distributors. More importantly, ASEAN is also a group of countries with rapidly growing GDP, resulting in these countries increasing investment in both the public and private sectors. They have more purchasing power and production, participating in changes in the supply chain system and the trend of intralogistics. As a result, the ASEAN market is one of the most important markets and one to keep an eye on in the global intralogistics industry.

Mr Amnat Prakobsook, Secretary to the President, Thai Intralogistics Association, said that with the potential of Local System Integrator (Local SI) that can drives Thai intralogistics because Thailand is full of SMEs, which is proportionately greater than large sized enterprises. It is the main target group that it will develop more knowledge and abilities.

‘’This event will help entrepreneurs access to update current industry trends that must have a good stock of products, whether medium or large industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automobiles, and others,” he said.



