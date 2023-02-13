LogiMAT | Intelligent Warehouse Expo to come back this year during October 25-27 at Impact
The easing of the epidemic situation and the continued improvement of the economy, Expolink Global Network, the exhibition organizer, will make a big comeback of LogiMAT | Intelligent Warehouse, a trade show for the best technology and intelligent warehousing system, this year.
Phusit Sasitaranondha, Managing Director of Expolink Global Network Limited, said that after being successful of the LogiMAT | Intelligent Warehouse 2022, the company will organize ‘’ LogiMAT | Intelligent Warehouse’’ expo between October 25-27, 2023, at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Hall 5-6.
The fair will reinforces every success by doubling the exhibition space to accommodate both Thai and international entrepreneurs in more than 100 brands in various industries and expected to attract more than 6,000 visitors to join its expo. Its sales from this year expo will double to one billion baht, up from 500 million baht in 2022.
He adds that LogiMAT | Intelligent Warehouse 2023 will return bigger than ever this year by doubling the exhibition space to cater more than 100 brands of both Thai and foreign entrepreneurs.
The trade show will come with activities such as the Orange Forum, which will discuss about important trends of intralogistics, and the Blue Forum, which will talk about intralogistics solutions that help and solve business problems in depth and specific to each industry.
The Product Demonstration zone will also be brought back to the show once again, giving visitors an opportunity to get an overview of warehouse management more easily. They will see steps and processes that help them understand how it works and understand the need for warehouse systems in any business, medium or large. The fair also features a seminar forum, warehouse management system demonstration and many other activities and attractions.
He expects the exhibitors from more than 10 countries including Germany, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam to attend its expo.
‘’Southeast Asia has a potential resource of workforce that is ready to work, ready to Thailand is also a destination as it is ASEAN's transport and logistics hub and has enjoyed remarkable growth. Such factors made us choose Thailand to host this event which received a very good response in our first edition,’’ he said.
Mr Bernhard Mueller, Vice President of Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH., also said that Southeast Asia is a region with outstanding and continuous growth of the logistics industry, especially among ASEAN countries. Not only the logistics industry but the intralogistics industry is also going in the same direction.
In addition to market leaders in the intralogistics industry such as the US, Germany and China, other ASEAN countries are increasingly playing an important role as manufacturers, buyers and distributors. More importantly, ASEAN is also a group of countries with rapidly growing GDP, resulting in these countries increasing investment in both the public and private sectors. They have more purchasing power and production, participating in changes in the supply chain system and the trend of intralogistics. As a result, the ASEAN market is one of the most important markets and one to keep an eye on in the global intralogistics industry.
Mr Amnat Prakobsook, Secretary to the President, Thai Intralogistics Association, said that with the potential of Local System Integrator (Local SI) that can drives Thai intralogistics because Thailand is full of SMEs, which is proportionately greater than large sized enterprises. It is the main target group that it will develop more knowledge and abilities.
‘’This event will help entrepreneurs access to update current industry trends that must have a good stock of products, whether medium or large industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automobiles, and others,” he said.