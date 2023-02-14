Thailand amazed by first showcase of Creative Tech and Innovation from Moscow

The exhibition “Moscow Creative Tech Highlights” presents a wide range of digital services and products in different segments from Fashion Tech to Design&Tech. The exhibition showcased 7 innovative products developed by leading Russian companies, aiming at improving people’s lives in different areas.

Another part of the business mission is matchmaking, that top leading Russian media and animation companies such as All Media, Central Partnership Russia, Metra Films Studio and Riki have met with major Thai entrepreneurs such as T&B Media Global, RIFF studio, Film Frame Productions, Shellhut Entertainment, The Studio Park Thailand, and Monomax. These networking meetings will elevate the potential in terms of film and animation content development of the Russian animation industry which has more than 90 years of history. The meeting also aimed to jointly develop film projects between Thai and Russia and to promote them at the international level.

Konstantin Mankovski from “Black Box Production” company says that in this business matching, we have talked to many Thai companies including producers and content providers in terms of the possibility of collaborating on various projects. The important key is that we have to look for common interests that can attract the attention of audiences in both countries. This may involve working with local people such as producers or screenwriters to create new stories together.”

Piyapon Suksan, the participant from “Yggdrazil Group” says that “this business matching is a 'light of hope' for our market as it gathered numbers of large companies in Thailand. This event allowed us to learn more about the Russian market and was considered an opportunity to build industry confidence between the two countries. Further, we will have a business partner when starting a project in the future”.

According to The Creative Economy Agency's estimates, over 60,000 people visited the Thailand Creative and Design Center (TCDC) during the 9-day event.

Bangkok Design Week 2023 has enhanced Bangkok's image as a capital centre of attraction for creative talents as well as a unique venue for international business networking and cultural experiences.

