Thailand amazed by first showcase of Creative Tech and Innovation from Moscow
The exhibition "Moscow Creative Tech Highlights," presented during Bangkok Design Week 2023 and jointly organised by the Creative Industries Agency of Moscow's Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development, the Creative Economy Agency, and JM Create&Connect Agency from Thailand was widely regarded as a very highly successful event.
This is the first exhibition of innovations and creative technology developed in Moscow that was organised in conjunction with business matching activities between Thai and Russian leading companies.
The event is not only the venue for cultural experiences exchange but also enhances Bangkok’s position as the capital centre for a creative economy that attracts international business and investment.
Recently organised at Thailand Creative and Design Center (TCDC),“Moscow Creative Tech Highlights” was visited by Alexey Fursin, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development of Moscow and delegations.
Fursin reveals that “Moscow has participated in Bangkok Design Week 2023 under the “Created in Moscow” project that presents innovative products, educational activities and business mission. The key objective is to strengthen business and cultural ties between Thai and Moscow creative communities. Participating in Bangkok Design Week is a new example of building an image of Russia as the world capital of innovation and creativity. Obviously, Thailand's creative industry is growing rapidly.
This visit aims to seek new opportunities as Moscow's participation in Bangkok Design Week is only the first step for Thai and Russian collaborations.
“This time we have showcased various innovative products and organized activities to promote 3 areas of business including government-to-government collaborations, textile, film and animation. Importantly, this initiative was ignited by Sasiwat Wongsinsawat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Russian Federation. Further, I would like to extend my appreciation to Chakrit Pichyangkul, Executive Director of the Creative Economy Agency and the team for their excellent work. This is also the first time that we see Thailand in a completely different aspect and this collaboration will fortify business relations and partnerships between Thai and Russian companies”.
“It’s hard to overestimate the importance of creative industries in the global economy. It’s one of the world’s most rapidly growing sectors, contributing 5-10% of the global GDP. We all know really great examples of the UK or Korean cultural and creative industries, operating at the intersection of art, culture, and technology. We can also see how actively and successfully Thailand is developing along this path, so, the perspective is very promising”.
The exhibition “Moscow Creative Tech Highlights” presents a wide range of digital services and products in different segments from Fashion Tech to Design&Tech. The exhibition showcased 7 innovative products developed by leading Russian companies, aiming at improving people’s lives in different areas.
Another part of the business mission is matchmaking, that top leading Russian media and animation companies such as All Media, Central Partnership Russia, Metra Films Studio and Riki have met with major Thai entrepreneurs such as T&B Media Global, RIFF studio, Film Frame Productions, Shellhut Entertainment, The Studio Park Thailand, and Monomax. These networking meetings will elevate the potential in terms of film and animation content development of the Russian animation industry which has more than 90 years of history. The meeting also aimed to jointly develop film projects between Thai and Russia and to promote them at the international level.
Konstantin Mankovski from “Black Box Production” company says that in this business matching, we have talked to many Thai companies including producers and content providers in terms of the possibility of collaborating on various projects. The important key is that we have to look for common interests that can attract the attention of audiences in both countries. This may involve working with local people such as producers or screenwriters to create new stories together.”
Piyapon Suksan, the participant from “Yggdrazil Group” says that “this business matching is a 'light of hope' for our market as it gathered numbers of large companies in Thailand. This event allowed us to learn more about the Russian market and was considered an opportunity to build industry confidence between the two countries. Further, we will have a business partner when starting a project in the future”.
According to The Creative Economy Agency's estimates, over 60,000 people visited the Thailand Creative and Design Center (TCDC) during the 9-day event.
Bangkok Design Week 2023 has enhanced Bangkok's image as a capital centre of attraction for creative talents as well as a unique venue for international business networking and cultural experiences.