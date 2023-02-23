Alec Orachi and Rosalyn to play next ‘Standard Sounds’ sessions at The Standard, Hua Hin
Hua Hin, Thailand (February 15, 2023) — Curated by The Standard’s music division in collaboration with Bangkok-based record label NewEchoes, the upcoming Standard Sounds sessions on 4 and 18 March 2023 will see some of Thailand’s most exciting young artists take to the stage at The Standard, Hua Hin’s breezy Lido Rooftop.
Kicking off this year’s Standard Sounds on March 4, Alec Orachi will be bringing his signature sounds driven by reggae, jazz, hip-hop and R&B as he performs original songs from his debut album “FREE2GO”. Come March 18, Standard Sounds will invite Rosalyn, a genre-bending five-piece Thai band, to unleash their sultry vocals and euphoric sounds infused with Indie Pop, Psychedelia and R&B in an intimate ambience on the Lido Rooftop.
“The Standard, Hua Hin’s inaugural Standard Sounds sessions were very well received, so this year we are excited to continue collaborating with inspiring and exciting musicians both local and international for our Hua Hin guests.” said Mai Timblick, Chief Creative Officer, Standard International. “Collaborating with NewEchoes has allowed us to discover some really amazing local talent that we are proud to present in this cultural space.”
Lido Rooftop is the newest addition to The Standard, Hua Hin’s culinary and creative space where guests can also enjoy scrumptious Italian dishes from Lido Restaurant. This recreation area is also designed to be a place where emerging talents and their fans can connect in lively and intimate settings while overlooking the vibrant pool scene and Hua Hin’s pristine beach.
Starting from 5 PM, both sessions of Standard Sounds are free for everyone to enter. To receive updates about the upcoming Standard Sounds events, visit https://www.standardhotels.com/hua-hin/happenings/march-standard-sounds.