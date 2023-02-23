Alec Orachi and Rosalyn to play next ‘Standard Sounds’ sessions at The Standard, Hua Hin

“The Standard, Hua Hin’s inaugural Standard Sounds sessions were very well received, so this year we are excited to continue collaborating with inspiring and exciting musicians both local and international for our Hua Hin guests.” said Mai Timblick, Chief Creative Officer, Standard International. “Collaborating with NewEchoes has allowed us to discover some really amazing local talent that we are proud to present in this cultural space.”

Lido Rooftop is the newest addition to The Standard, Hua Hin’s culinary and creative space where guests can also enjoy scrumptious Italian dishes from Lido Restaurant. This recreation area is also designed to be a place where emerging talents and their fans can connect in lively and intimate settings while overlooking the vibrant pool scene and Hua Hin’s pristine beach.

Starting from 5 PM, both sessions of Standard Sounds are free for everyone to enter. To receive updates about the upcoming Standard Sounds events, visit https://www.standardhotels.com/hua-hin/happenings/march-standard-sounds.