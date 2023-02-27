TPI Polene's 2022 performance sets a record high

Net profits attributable to equity holders rose 23.6% YoY to THB7.0 billion. The strong profitability was achieved despite operating outlook turning weaker in the 2H of the year that saw our local peers incurring losses from their operations especially in 4Q. For TPIPL the reported net profit in 4Q22 was THB753 million, down 50% YoY while the net profit for the 2H22 was THB2.9 billion 2.4% YoY. Our relatively strong performance was underpinned by several factors that are reflective of the management’s foresight and TPIPL’s inherently strong innovative culture.



Industry’s best thanks to competitive moats

Our FY22 sales growth of 24% YoY is the highest among the three diversified Construction Materials (ConsMat) producers in Thailand underpinned by the 36% YoY growth in ConsMat products and 34% YoY growth Specialty Polymers/Chemicals. On the latter, TPIPL has the distinction of being the only producer in Thailand, and among the handful in the world, that can produce high value EVA. The ConsMat and Specialty Polymers/Chemicals combined accounted for 83% of total sales thus more than offsetting the revenue contraction in the Energy/Utilities division whose operations were dragged down by the expiry adder in two power plants and disruptions in operations due to ongoing plant improvement programs.