Under newly appointed president, TPC envisions brighter business and greater gains in international recognition as Thailand’s privileged visa provider

By the board’s resolution, Mr Manatase was selected to fill the post in light of his high academic caliber – a BBA in Marketing from Assumption University, Bangkok, and an MBA, majoring in Marketing, Finance & Banking from the University of San Francisco, San Francisco, U.S.A.

Also weighing strongly in favor of the appointment decision was his 26 years-long managerial work experience in chief executive positions at many top local and international companies, e.g. Johnson & Johnson, Pepsi–Cola (Thai) Trading Co., Ltd., Thai Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, and Raimon Land PLC., as well as at the local leading department stores: Emporium, EmQuartier, and Siam Paragon.

Optimistically, the assumption of his new role as TPC's president, along with his administrative prowess and leadership vision will help propel TPC’s development and enhancement of products and services to another level, which will assuredly contribute to the company’s extended success internationally as Thailand’s privileged visa provider, delivering only the best visa privileges to world travelers who seek a long stay in the Kingdom of Thailand.

