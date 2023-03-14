UOB Thailand provides clarity in uncharted terrain: Amidst higher rates and geopolitical uncertainties

Asian economies thrive with growing independence, attractive valuation and positive recovery despite risk of slowdown in developed markets

Asian economies, while not entirely removed from the risk of recession in Developed Markets such as Germany, Japan and the United States, have grown increasingly independent thanks to an expanding middle class driving global consumer trends and spending. This decreased dependency has made Asia's growth less reliant on economic activity in Developed Markets. Asia ex-Japan valuation is also attractive compared to historical averages, with economic reopening further supporting a positive recovery. China’s re-opening could particularly provide a tailwind for the region. However, a slowdown in Developed Markets could still pose a challenge for companies relying on export revenue.



Global healthcare continues to offer opportunity for investors

As we enter the fourth year of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are opportunities for investors in the Global Healthcare sector. Pharmaceuticals are relatively immune to economic cycles, making them one of the most defensive industries. Furthermore, factors such as an ageing global population and advances in health tech that enable remote healthcare services at reduced costs provide structural tailwinds that support long-term growth in this sector.

Mr Yuttachai added, “Investors must be aware of their risk appetites and maintain a diversified portfolio to mitigate risks due to unforeseen events. UOB’s dedicated team of Client Advisors and specialists can provide advice that is built around what matters to each investor. Before coming to any investment decision, investors should always ensure that they are clear about what they are investing in and have considered potential risk factors.”

