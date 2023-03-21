Get ready this summer at Topgolf Megacity with play, food and fun!

Topgolf Megacity is for everyone to enjoy from first timers to amateurs and professionals; the first-of-its-kind in Southeast Asia entertainment arena features 102 hitting bays and offers microchipped golf balls with many interactive games and digitally-smart golf courses.

While the heat intensifies outside, Topgolf Megacity, located next to Megabangna, is the perfect all-in-one destination that combines play, food and fun. Step into climate-controlled bays to hit your best shot, then relax in air-conditioned F&B outlets serving a new food and drinks menu inspired by the summer.

With Summer Special deals including Summer Special and Summer Par-Tee – Topgolf Megacity is ready to make this a summer to remember! Come Play Around for Summer Special prices start from only 550++ per bay per hour.



Summer Special Price –550/950++ baht

Play by yourself or bring friends, it’s up to you! You can now enjoy the special summer offer at Topgolf Megacity with a selection of 550++ for up to 6 people per bay per hour packages from Monday to Thursday or enjoy playing between 5pm - 10pm from Friday to Sunday at 950++ per bay per hour.

Summer Par-Tee – 999++ baht per person

A special offer that is the perfect fit for anyone looking to host a social or corporate event, be it birthday celebrations or teambuilding events and company outings! With 2-hour game play, unlimited soft drinks, and food, you can come at any time on any day and play games from 10 to 600 people*