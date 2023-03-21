Get ready this summer at Topgolf Megacity with play, food and fun!
BANGKOK, THAILAND – March 21, 2023 – Topgolf Megacity, the one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment complex in Bangkok, cannot wait to welcome everyone to swing into the summer filled with fun games, great food, and parties! Everything you need is here at Topgolf Megacity, whether to hangout, host a birthday party and company gathering, or come with friends and families just to have fun.
Topgolf Megacity is for everyone to enjoy from first timers to amateurs and professionals; the first-of-its-kind in Southeast Asia entertainment arena features 102 hitting bays and offers microchipped golf balls with many interactive games and digitally-smart golf courses.
While the heat intensifies outside, Topgolf Megacity, located next to Megabangna, is the perfect all-in-one destination that combines play, food and fun. Step into climate-controlled bays to hit your best shot, then relax in air-conditioned F&B outlets serving a new food and drinks menu inspired by the summer.
With Summer Special deals including Summer Special and Summer Par-Tee – Topgolf Megacity is ready to make this a summer to remember! Come Play Around for Summer Special prices start from only 550++ per bay per hour.
Summer Special Price –550/950++ baht
Play by yourself or bring friends, it’s up to you! You can now enjoy the special summer offer at Topgolf Megacity with a selection of 550++ for up to 6 people per bay per hour packages from Monday to Thursday or enjoy playing between 5pm - 10pm from Friday to Sunday at 950++ per bay per hour.
Summer Par-Tee – 999++ baht per person
A special offer that is the perfect fit for anyone looking to host a social or corporate event, be it birthday celebrations or teambuilding events and company outings! With 2-hour game play, unlimited soft drinks, and food, you can come at any time on any day and play games from 10 to 600 people*
Summer Dishes
Satisfy your hunger with Topgolf Megacity’s summer dishes with reasonable prices, including summer scallop tartare with fresh shrimp and coconut (360 Baht) or Thai flaming spicy grilled pork salad Kor Moo Yang (240 Baht). Ending your meal with Thai dessert on a hot day with coconut ice cream sandwich with peanut and sticky rice (120 Baht) or choosing a variety of desserts on the menu.
Don’t forget to wash it down with a refreshing drink like All Day Passion (mocktail 180 Baht/cocktail 320 Baht) or Rainbow Punch-ter (mocktail 180 Baht/cocktail 300 Baht).
Topgolf Megacity features 102 golf hitting bays, five bars and restaurants, a Topgolf Academy, and The Puttyard, the best 18-hole minigolf course in Bangkok. Each hitting bay has comfortable sofas and a cooling system with high-quality Thai and international food served to the bay.
Come Play Around! It’s Golf. It’s Not Golf. It’s Topgolf.
Interested guests can now book their Topgolf game time, events and golf lessons through www.topgolfthailand.com. Follow Topgolf Thailand on Facebook and Instagram.
*Terms and conditions apply. Special price is for 5 people per bay or more.