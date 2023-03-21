AstraZeneca Thailand announces partnership with Phyathai 2 Hospital Introduces AI to enhance the diagnosis of early-stage lung cancer
Bangkok – AstraZeneca (Thailand) Company Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Phyathai 2 Hospital to use AI-based technology for chest X-rays in the hospital.
As a part of the ‘Advancing Early Lung Cancer Screening with AI Technology’ campaign, the technology will enhance the efficiency of early-stage lung cancer screening. The partnership also aims to raise awareness towards the necessity of health check-ups and lung cancer screening, consequently improving the quality of life of Thai people.
The partnership between AstraZeneca Thailand and Phyathai 2 Hospital is a continuation of The Lung Ambition Alliance’s (LAA) mission to double patients’ ‘5-Year Survival Rates for Lung Cancer’ by 2025. The LAA is a global coalition formed by four founding partners across different disciplines in over 50 countries, including Thailand. It studies and betters understand on how the disease evolves, develops advanced therapeutic techniques, and enables patients to live longer and better lives.
Dr. Korn Talthip, Medical and Regulatory Affairs Director, AstraZeneca (Thailand) Ltd., remarked on the background and objectives of the collaboration, “Lung cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers and is typically detected when patients have reached the most advanced staged or Stage 4, which is the final stage. Most lung cancer patients have non-specific symptom or even no symptom in some cases prior to the advanced stage; therefore, not aware to seek early medical attention until their tumours have already metastasised and become incurable. As a result, treatment outcomes are not as good as expected, lowering the survival rate. Therefore, early lung cancer detection has crucial importance. Towards this end, Phyathai 2 Hospital and AstraZeneca Thailand formed a partnership to use AI technology to improve lung cancer screening capabilities, allowing patients to be diagnosed with lung cancer at an early stage and begin treatment as soon as possible. This will lead to better outcomes and a higher chance of survival.”
Dr. Thouantosaporn Suwanjutah, M.D., Director of Medical Support for PMC Group of Hospitals and Phyathai 2 Hospital, said, “Phyathai 2 Hospital operating philosophy is ‘Creating a world in which people have the power to control their own well-being.’, resulting in the improvement of HA (Hospital Accreditation) and JCI (Joint Commission International) standards. This demonstrates our excellence in all areas. Due to the important role digital innovation plays today, the hospital is committed to continuously implement new medical advancements to enhance patient care. This includes the most recent partnership with AstraZeneca, which combines AI technology with radiology interpretation to enhance services to those undergoing check-ups. It is capable of analysing images to identify at least eight primary chest lesions and automatically compare outcome measurements, enabling hospitals to increase the possibility of early lung cancer detection and provide patients with the most accurate checkup results.”
AstraZeneca Thailand has worked closely with both public and private sectors for many years to raise awareness about the importance of health check-ups and lung cancer screening. It has also actively promoted the potential, knowledge and skills of medical personnel in order to expand the capacity and efficiency of diagnostic tests for partner organisations. This allows all sectors with access to more innovative medical services. These developments will help drive the standardisation of healthcare systems and make health happen for Thai people in a sustainable way.
The Phyathai 2 Hospital is now offering lung cancer screening using AI X-ray to the public. For more information, please visit https://www.phyathai.com or call 1772 (Phyathai Call Center).