AstraZeneca Thailand announces partnership with Phyathai 2 Hospital Introduces AI to enhance the diagnosis of early-stage lung cancer

Dr. Thouantosaporn Suwanjutah, M.D., Director of Medical Support for PMC Group of Hospitals and Phyathai 2 Hospital, said, “Phyathai 2 Hospital operating philosophy is ‘Creating a world in which people have the power to control their own well-being.’, resulting in the improvement of HA (Hospital Accreditation) and JCI (Joint Commission International) standards. This demonstrates our excellence in all areas. Due to the important role digital innovation plays today, the hospital is committed to continuously implement new medical advancements to enhance patient care. This includes the most recent partnership with AstraZeneca, which combines AI technology with radiology interpretation to enhance services to those undergoing check-ups. It is capable of analysing images to identify at least eight primary chest lesions and automatically compare outcome measurements, enabling hospitals to increase the possibility of early lung cancer detection and provide patients with the most accurate checkup results.”

AstraZeneca Thailand has worked closely with both public and private sectors for many years to raise awareness about the importance of health check-ups and lung cancer screening. It has also actively promoted the potential, knowledge and skills of medical personnel in order to expand the capacity and efficiency of diagnostic tests for partner organisations. This allows all sectors with access to more innovative medical services. These developments will help drive the standardisation of healthcare systems and make health happen for Thai people in a sustainable way.

The Phyathai 2 Hospital is now offering lung cancer screening using AI X-ray to the public. For more information, please visit https://www.phyathai.com or call 1772 (Phyathai Call Center).

