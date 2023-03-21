King's Bangkok to launch A-Level programme in August 2023 to prepare students for top universities worldwide

Professor Sakorn Suksriwong, DBA, Chairman of the Executive Committee at King’s Bangkok, has emphasised the significance of A-levels for secondary school students aspiring to attend renowned universities worldwide.

“Upon discovering the achievements of A-level students at King's Wimbledon, I learnt that they not only secured places at Oxford, Cambridge, and other Russell Group universities in the UK but also at leading universities in the US such as Harvard, Yale, Brown, UCLA, and NYU." he said.

"I realised that this curriculum would be the ideal choice for King's Bangkok's sixth-form students - the final two years of the senior school. Being able to select three or four subjects that they love will not only inspire them to work hard, but also reduce stress by allowing them to focus on their passions rather than spending time on subjects they may not be interested in.” said Professor Sakorn.

King’s Bangkok Chairman of the Executive Committee expressed his appreciation for the experienced A-level teaching staff, acknowledging their vast expertise in delivering top-quality education. "Several of the staff members are alumni of prestigious universities such as Oxford and Cambridge, serving as Heads of Mathematics, Science, Humanities, and History. Additionally, King's Bangkok is fortunate to have subject specialists who previously taught at King’s Wimbledon and other esteemed schools worldwide; there are six teachers who taught at King’s Wimbledon alone and now work at King's Bangkok."

"Mr. Andrew Halls, the Honorary Principal at King's Bangkok, is an opinion leader in UK education. He has received the Best Head award and is the only Head Master who has won The Sunday Times School of the Year award at two different schools. In fact, when Mr. Halls was Head Master at King’s Wimbledon he was the one who decided on A-levels when we opened King's Bangkok. So, with A-levels set to start this August 2023 and Mr. Halls on board, I am confident that his experience will undoubtedly contribute to the success of King's Bangkok’s A-levels and to its roadmap towards being one of the best schools in Asia." said the professor.

King's Bangkok is confident that this program will provide our students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences they need to succeed in higher education and beyond. The school looks forward to welcoming the first cohort of A-level students in August 2023 and to seeing them thrive in an exciting new chapter of their academic journey.