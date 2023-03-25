TPIPP signed Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) for Songkla Power Plant

TPI Polene Power Public Company Limited or TPIPP announces that the company has signed the Power Purchase Agreement or PPA with the Provincial Electricity Authority or PEA, dated March 13th, 2023, for the WTE power plant in Songkla. The power plant will use Municipal Solid Waste or MSW as fuel. The Songkla Provincial Administrative Organization or PAO has awarded to the company, the WTE project in March 2021, and the concession for the waste with the Songkla PAO was signed in September 2021.

Pakkapol Leopairut, Executive Vice President (EVP) of TPIPP stated that, at the present, the company has already signed the MSW concession contract and already signed the power purchase agreement with PEA. Hence, the project is now confirmed. Currently, the employees’ living quarter and factory site office are at the final stage of completion. At the same time, the power plant is about to start construction which should be able to start commercial operation (COD) in 2025.

The return from this power plant will enhance the income of the company and will also help eliminate the waste in Thailand as well. This is the vision and mission of the TPIPL group of companies to move towards sustaining TPI group’s principles of “Environmental Social Governance” (ESG), said Pakkapol.

