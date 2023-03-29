Schneider Electric helped reduce more than 90 million tons of carbon emissions by 2022

Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, reveals its 2022 turnover, reaping 34,176 million euros worldwide, which yielded them 12% organic growth. Recently, it has been honored in Corporate Knights’ Global 100 list of Most Sustainable Corporations in its business sector for the 12th time in a row. The company announces its success in building sustainability for its clients worldwide by sharing the best practices of leveraging Schneider Electric’s solutions and services. In 2022 alone, it helps clients reduce more than 90 million tons of carbon emissions, creating a spotlight on its flagship solutions, software, and digital solutions that enable businesses to operate sustainably.

Stephane NUSS, Schneider Electric's Cluster President for Thailand, Myanmar and Laos said “2022 was an outstanding year for Schneider Electric globally for that it earned the highest revenue over the past year, achieving an earning of 34,176 million euros, which was an increase of 12% from last year. All of this is a result of strong progress that they make each year. Not only does it have a spot in the 2023 Global 100 list of Most Sustainable Corporations for 12 consecutive years and number one in the sector, but is also ranked as the world’s most sustainable corporation in 2023.”

Working together to fight climate change and creating sustainability is a major challenge for every business as it requires collaboration from all levels and all organizations to be able to accelerate sustainability.