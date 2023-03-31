Principal waives sales fee until April 4 when investing via Principal TH or E@syInvest

Special! Principal is also offering free 200-baht in PRINCIPAL DPLUS-A fund for new registrants who open their account via the Principal TH application.

To download the app, click here.

Terms and conditions of Principal TH can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3PefU6U.

Remark:

This promotion is for individual customers who never open an account via Principal TH application before.

Customers must open their account within March 29 to receive the benefit under the Principal GOLDEN WEEK campaign (account opening process requires 1-3 days).

Criteria:

This promotion is eligible to customers who invest via Principal TH or [email protected] channel of Principal Asset Management Co Ltd (Company) with an investor number starting with 901.

This promotion is valid from March 27 to April 4, 2023.

Switching-in fee is not included in this promotion.

The Company reserves the right to change promotional period, rewards, terms, conditions and regulations of this promotion without giving prior notice. The Company’s decision is final.



Warning: Investors should study the conditions, returns, and risks of the funds before investing. Past turnover does not guarantee future turnover.