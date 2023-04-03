“P80 Longa” wants you to stay hydrated to prevent heat stroke

Mr. Sorakrit Wannalak, Senior Adviser of Public Communication for PM80 Co., Ltd., which produces “P80 Longa”, shared news to create awareness to consumers, including those who like to play outdoor sports or exercise outdoors during these summer months.

"They should be aware of the scorching heat, and temperatures that can reach up to 40 degrees Celsius which can cause a sudden ‘heat stroke’. To avoid this sudden condition, it is necessary to drink lots of water or any kind or refreshing drink that does not contain any traces of caffeine," he said.

“P80 Longa” contains P80 Longan Essence, a pure longan extract as its key ingredient together with this it is carbonated- hence it’s a sparkling refreshment! The miracle of the longan fruit is that it contains outstanding herbal properties such as its natural compounds that promote healthy blood circulation that can also help reduce fatigue. In fact, “P80 Longa” has already received FDA approval and one of the statements claims that it clearly reduces exhaustion. “P80 Longa” is delicious and refreshing and by purchasing it you are also supporting the Thai longan farmers. You can find it now at convenience stores across the country.