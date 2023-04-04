Maximize your wedding in Thailand with “Marry Me at Marriott”

Marry Me at Marriott is back! Marriott Bonvoy’s wedding and honeymoon showcase will return to Bangkok from 31st March to 2nd April 2023, featuring an amazing array of exhibitors and activities that will help brides and grooms make their big day a truly spectacular occasion.

Hosted at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park’s glamorous Thai Chitlada Grand Ballroom, Marry Me at Marriott is a three-day wedding fair that will immerse guests in romance and reveal almost unlimited options for couples who want to get married in Thailand. A total of 34 Marriott hotels and resorts² will be in attendance, covering seven diverse destinations and 14 distinct brands all across the kingdom, offering an unparalleled choice of venues for every size and style of wedding, ranging from beautiful ballrooms to moonlit pools, blissful beaches and more.

The theme of this year’s Marry Me at Marriott is “maximalist” and every guest will be immersed in a world of vibrant color and dramatic design. The time for understatement is over – in 2023, we’re taking things to the max! Marriott’s bright, creative concepts are sure to energize every event and illuminate the wedding photos.