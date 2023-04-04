Maximize your wedding in Thailand with “Marry Me at Marriott”
Three-day wedding & honeymoon fair will help brides and grooms craft their perfect big day, with a striking “maximalist” theme and personalized package options all across the kingdom.
Marry Me at Marriott is back! Marriott Bonvoy’s wedding and honeymoon showcase will return to Bangkok from 31st March to 2nd April 2023, featuring an amazing array of exhibitors and activities that will help brides and grooms make their big day a truly spectacular occasion.
Hosted at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park’s glamorous Thai Chitlada Grand Ballroom, Marry Me at Marriott is a three-day wedding fair that will immerse guests in romance and reveal almost unlimited options for couples who want to get married in Thailand. A total of 34 Marriott hotels and resorts² will be in attendance, covering seven diverse destinations and 14 distinct brands all across the kingdom, offering an unparalleled choice of venues for every size and style of wedding, ranging from beautiful ballrooms to moonlit pools, blissful beaches and more.
The theme of this year’s Marry Me at Marriott is “maximalist” and every guest will be immersed in a world of vibrant color and dramatic design. The time for understatement is over – in 2023, we’re taking things to the max! Marriott’s bright, creative concepts are sure to energize every event and illuminate the wedding photos.
To bring every occasion to life, Marriott has invited its professional partners to attend the show. Couples can chat to wedding planners, dressmakers, jewelry designers, photographers, beauty therapists, musicians and even fortune tellers to personalize every element of their big day. Marriott’s food showcase will also provide a delicious insight into the Thai and international catering options available at Marriott’s hotels.
Attendees can experience immersive on-stage activities, including panel discussions and Q&As with wedding experts, live music, vendor promotions and even special sessions dedicated to topics such as feng shui, dress selection, hotel packages, decorations and bridal beauty.
And of course, every hotel and resort attending Marry Me at Marriott has prepared a choice of packages, including traditional Thai ceremonies, beachfront blessings, heavenly honeymoons and more, which can be customized to suit every budget. Exclusive value-added offers will be available for brides and grooms who confirm their booking during the wedding fair, and Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to earn up to 60,000 bonus points, which can be redeemed for honeymoon stays!
Marry Me at Marriott will be open to the public from Friday 31st March to Sunday 2nd April 2023, 10.00 to 20.00 hrs. Come and chat with our experts and make your dream wedding a reality in Thailand with Marriott International!