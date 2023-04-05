Central Pattana and Centara bring community, sustainability and convenience to Southern Isaan with official opening of Centara Ubon

Centara Ubon represents Centara’s upscale hotel concept, with a vibrant collection of hotels blending the colourful local character of each destination with relaxed Thai-style living. Inviting spaces and premium services ensure travellers get the most out of every stay with unforgettable memories.

“We are excited to bring the Centara brand to Ubon Ratchathani, a true hub of Southern Isaan and key location for business and leisure in Thailand’s Northeastern region. As the hotel and travel industry continue to rebound post-COVID, we look forward to offering a unique all-in-one lifestyle experience for our guests at Centara Ubon, where comfort and convenience are our top priority for every stay”, said Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts.

“With a focus on international standard service, comfort and unforgettable guest experiences, Centara Ubon is poised to become the most sought after destination in Southern Isaan”, said Rutjiret Ananphong, General Manager of Centara Ubon. “We are thrilled to bring Centara’s warmth and sense of community to the region with this beautiful hotel. Our team is ready to welcome guests to enjoy our stunning facilities, including our stylish rooms, delectable all-day dining, outdoor swimming pool and diverse event spaces, and will ensure each stay is met with our signature hospitality.”

To celebrate its opening, Centara Ubon announced a special introductory offer with nightly rates from only THB 2,555 net including breakfast for two, as well as other complimentary perks which include daily hotel credit of THB 555, early check-in from 12:00 hrs. and late check-out until 14:00 (subject to availability), a complimentary minibar, two drinks per stay and a 25% discount on laundry services. This offer runs from now to 30th June 2023 for stays from 10th March 2023 to 30th June 2023.

In addition, CentaraThe1 members can take advantage of an exclusive X3 points grand opening offer. Members who log in to their account and book a room from now to 9th April for stays through 30th June 2023 will earn triple points for use towards future stays with Centara Hotels & Resorts. CentaraThe1 members also enjoy member rates at 15% lower than public rates and complimentary stays for up to 2 children.

Travellers who are not yet members of Centara’s loyalty programme can sign up for free in less than a minute, and immediately start enjoying benefits and earning points. To take advantage of all CentaraThe1 membership privileges, sign-up or sign-in now at www.CentaraThe1.com

Those looking to enjoy even more exciting benefits, can also take advantage of The1 membership program, Thailand’s largest loyalty platform, from Central Group and Central Pattana, during their stay at Centara Ubon. Guests will have easy access to earning and redeeming points for exciting rewards when shopping, eating and more at neighbouring Central Ubon. Non-members are invited to sign up for free at www.the1.co.th.Through this exciting collaboration, T1 members can also pay for hotel services using T1 points during their stay at Centara Ubon.

For more information about the Centara Ubon opening offer and to book an upcoming stay, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cub/opening-offer.

To learn more about Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com

