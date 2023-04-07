Amazing Thailand NFT Season 2: Revitalizing tourism through immersive travel experiences and digital lifestyle integration
Bangkok, April 4, 2023: The collaboration between Bitkub NFT, YAKS application, and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has resulted in an exciting new venture. The Amazing Thailand NFT Season 2 campaign allows visitors to collect NFTs through the YAKS application and Bitkub NEXT digital asset wallet, ushering in a fresh dimension to the tourism industry.
The government-initiated "Amazing Thailand NFT" project is aimed at boosting tourism by leveraging NFTs as a marketing tool. It is based on the idea of "From NFT to TRIP," and seeks to add vibrancy to the tourism sector by encouraging travelers to Thailand through the "Travel to Earn, Earn your Experiences" campaign. This campaign targets expats in Thailand by offering them the opportunity to collect NFT by visiting popular tourist destinations. It aims to instill confidence in traveling and to create value for Thailand's tourism industry.
For this campaign, visitors can utilize the YAKS application and link it with their Bitkub NEXT wallet to check in at 20 prominent tourist sites, located in 5 regions of Thailand. This will allow them to acquire NFTs. The featured tourist destinations are as follows:
1. Southern Part of Thailand
1.1. Cape Phrom Thep
1.2. Phuket Old Town
1.3. Mai Khao Beach
2. Northern Part of Thailand
2.1. Tha Phae Gate
2.2. Doi Inthanon
2.3. Wat Rong Khun
2.4. Sukhothai Historical Park
3. Central Part of Thailand
3.1. Wat Phra Kaew
3.2. Asiatique The Riverfront
3.3. MahaNakhon
3.4. Hua Hin Railway Station
3.5. River Kwai Bridge
3.6. Amphawa Floating Market
4. Northeastern Part of Thailand
4.1. Elephant World
4.2. Wat Sirindhorn Wararam
4.3. Wat Roi Phra Phutthabat Phu Manorom
5. Eastern Part of Thailand
5.1. Bali Hai Pier
5.2. Sanctuary of Truth Museum
5.3. Laem Ngop Lighthouse Hydrography Department
Once visitors collect the NFTs, they can redeem them for various perks via the YAKS application. However, only those who check in at the tourist sites will be eligible for these benefits. It is important to note that visitors can check in and receive NFTs only once. Nevertheless, different amounts of accumulated NFTs will entitle them to different rewards.
Benefits of Amazing Thailand NFT from partner samples
- Klook: By collecting 1 NFT, you can redeem 8% discount of up to 350 baht on an activity tour booking worth 2,500 baht or more. This can be done by using the campaign code.
- Chic Car Rent: If you gather all three NFTs, you can claim the first-class insurance at the Platinum level.
- Culture by VAC: Acquire 1 NFT to receive a 10% discount, and collect 3 NFTs to claim a 15% discount when buying items from CULTURE by VAC LINE Shopping.
- The Mall: By obtaining 1 or more NFTs, you can redeem them for a 10% discount when buying regular-priced items in the department store area. For regular-priced items in the Gourmet Market and Power Mall areas, a 5% discount can be claimed using the NFTs.
- Thai Vietjet: By collecting 1, 3, and 5 NFTs, you can claim discounts of 10%, 15%, and 20% on domestic and international flights, respectively.
- Additionally, benefits and perks from numerous partners are available for redemption at https://yaks.onelink.me/d7F6/2y7o2frr
