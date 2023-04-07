Amazing Thailand NFT Season 2: Revitalizing tourism through immersive travel experiences and digital lifestyle integration

Once visitors collect the NFTs, they can redeem them for various perks via the YAKS application. However, only those who check in at the tourist sites will be eligible for these benefits. It is important to note that visitors can check in and receive NFTs only once. Nevertheless, different amounts of accumulated NFTs will entitle them to different rewards.

Benefits of Amazing Thailand NFT from partner samples

- Klook: By collecting 1 NFT, you can redeem 8% discount of up to 350 baht on an activity tour booking worth 2,500 baht or more. This can be done by using the campaign code.

- Chic Car Rent: If you gather all three NFTs, you can claim the first-class insurance at the Platinum level.

- Culture by VAC: Acquire 1 NFT to receive a 10% discount, and collect 3 NFTs to claim a 15% discount when buying items from CULTURE by VAC LINE Shopping.

- The Mall: By obtaining 1 or more NFTs, you can redeem them for a 10% discount when buying regular-priced items in the department store area. For regular-priced items in the Gourmet Market and Power Mall areas, a 5% discount can be claimed using the NFTs.

- Thai Vietjet: By collecting 1, 3, and 5 NFTs, you can claim discounts of 10%, 15%, and 20% on domestic and international flights, respectively.

- Additionally, benefits and perks from numerous partners are available for redemption at https://yaks.onelink.me/d7F6/2y7o2frr