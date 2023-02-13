UOB expects Thailand GDP to grow 3.7% this year due to tourism surges from China’s reopening, strong baht and export growth

Mr Enrico Tanuwidjaja, Economist, Global Economics and Market Research, UOB, said, “Earlier than expected, Thailand welcomed the first arrival of Chinese tourists back to the country since the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of January, giving the tourism-reliant Thai economy a boost of optimism. We expect the services sector to continue to improve and the Thai baht to grow stronger this year thanks to the increasing number of tourists that will drive up domestic consumption and spending.

Thailand is expected to see economic recovery in the upcoming quarters. Thailand’s GDP is forecast to grow 3.7 per cent and inflation to average around 2.7 per cent. This rise will be driven by increased tourism revenues, making a positive outlook on the country’s economy.

Given the anticipated rise in tourist arrivals from China now that its borders are open again, the Thai baht is predicted to outperform other Asian currencies. However, given a challenging global macro backdrop, there may be a slight dip in the value of Thai baht to 35 per US Dollar during the first half of the year before it regains strength and recovers to 33 per US Dollar by the end of the year.

Overall, the Thai economy is likely to be in the sweet spot in 2023 - with strong growth recovery and an appreciating Thai baht without hindering developments in key industries and business sectors.”