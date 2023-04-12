Eka Global aims to double growth by 2026 with green products in pipeline
Given the strong consumers’ demand for more sustainable and green products, Eka Global, a world’s leading manufacturer of longevity packaging, will speed up the innovation process of its “green products” in the next 3 years in order to become the true leader in the sustainable longevity packaging market.
This plan underlines its goal to double sales by 2026.
Chaiwat Nantiruj, Group CEO of Eka Global, said that the market landscape has significantly changed in the first quarter of 2023. As Covid-19 pandemic is no longer a global threat, consumers have resumed their pre-Covid-19 routine – dining out, enjoying outdoor activities, etc.
At the same time, people care more about sustainability, which drives demand for green products. Consumers today, therefore, pay more attention to food hygiene and safety and choose products made from the environmentally-friendly process.
The green trends also cover food waste. Reports published globally showed that food waste can cause 8-10% of the total pollution in the world and this trend is growing. Consumers, therefore, are likely to change their behaviour to help reduce food waste.
“The world today is shifting towards sustainability and green products, so as a business practice. The green consumer trend has also become clear. More and more consumers go for products made from more sustainable materials, and more durable goods in order to reduce purchase frequency. Other strong trends coming up are waste separation and recycled and upcycle products,” said Chaiwat.
Against the backdrop of these trends, Eka Global has focused its business development in the area of sustainability, in addition to its ambitious goal to become one of the world’s top 5 longevity packaging producers. The company has fully embraced the circular economy concept to its own and integrated such concept into its strategic goals. By using more renewable energy, reducing resource consumption and greenhouse gas emission, Eka Global has directed its business towards sustainable growth.
Chaiwat added that the company has allocated more than 2% of its marketing budget for research and development to invent green products and processes.
At present, all its products are already 100% recyclable but the company has not yet stopped working on more environmentally friendly products.
Eka Global’s current product portfolio comprises three categories – bioplastic (PLA) packaging, biodegradable packaging made entirely from natural raw materials, and packaging made from post-consumer recycled materials or post-consumer resin (PCR).
The company will continue to provide both corporate customers and general consumers with a wider variety of products to meet different needs and lifestyles. Eka Global aims to bring to the market at least one new product per year in the next 3 years. It also aims to develop packaging that can lengthen food product shelf life, without refrigeration, to 3 years from currently 2 years.
“With over 20 years of experience in packaging industry and strong commitment to the environment, we will continue to innovate products that enhance people’s quality of life and convenience. We believe in the potential of innovative longevity packaging in reducing food waste and plastic waste as well as food quality, nutrition, and safety. Moreover, longevity packaging innovations can eliminate pain points of food producers while increasing transport efficiency,” he said.
Over the past two decades, Eka Global has enjoyed continuous growth. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Eka Global has seen significant growth of over 25% per year on average with a strong positive trend. The company, therefore, is confident that it will be able to double its sales by 2026. This ambitious goal is made possible by Eka Global’s key strategies of continuous product development, new investment in a manufacturing plant in India and additional production capacity.