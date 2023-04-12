Eka Global aims to double growth by 2026  with green products in pipeline

Chaiwat added that the company has allocated more than 2% of its marketing budget for research and development to invent green products and processes.

At present, all its products are already 100% recyclable but the company has not yet stopped working on more environmentally friendly products.

Eka Global’s current product portfolio comprises three categories – bioplastic (PLA) packaging, biodegradable packaging made entirely from natural raw materials, and packaging made from post-consumer recycled materials or post-consumer resin (PCR).

The company will continue to provide both corporate customers and general consumers with a wider variety of products to meet different needs and lifestyles. Eka Global aims to bring to the market at least one new product per year in the next 3 years. It also aims to develop packaging that can lengthen food product shelf life, without refrigeration, to 3 years from currently 2 years.

“With over 20 years of experience in packaging industry and strong commitment to the environment, we will continue to innovate products that enhance people’s quality of life and convenience. We believe in the potential of innovative longevity packaging in reducing food waste and plastic waste as well as food quality, nutrition, and safety. Moreover, longevity packaging innovations can eliminate pain points of food producers while increasing transport efficiency,” he said.

Over the past two decades, Eka Global has enjoyed continuous growth. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Eka Global has seen significant growth of over 25% per year on average with a strong positive trend. The company, therefore, is confident that it will be able to double its sales by 2026. This ambitious goal is made possible by Eka Global’s key strategies of continuous product development, new investment in a manufacturing plant in India and additional production capacity.