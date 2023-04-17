The 2nd invitation announcement of member’s council meeting Royal Cargo Vietnam Co Ltd on April 27, 2023

Time: From 2.00 - 3.00 pm (GMT+7 time of Vietnam) dated April 27, 2023.

Venue: Head office at floor 18, Pearl Plaza Building, 561A Dien Bien Phu, Ward 25, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Method: In person and Conference call via Zoom / MS Teams Live in case the Member / their authorised representative not to attend at the head office.

Access link: For security purposes, the access link is only sent to the Member who notified to be participated online.

The meeting agenda: Change the company legal representative of RCV.