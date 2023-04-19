KTC announced net profit for Q1/2023 at 1,872 million baht

Rathian Srimongkol, President & Chief Executive Officer, “KTC” or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, stated, “Thai economy tends to expand continuously from the continual growth in tourism and a rebound in the export sector, resulting in employment and income generation. Furthermore, the tax deduction campaign “Shop Dee Mee Kuen” led to higher domestic consumer spending. As such, the overall picture of the credit card and personal loan markets in the first 2 months of 2023 continued to grow well."

KTC’s market share of credit card and personal loan receivables compared to the industry was at 14.6% and 3.7% respectively, while KTC's card spending volume grew by 24.3%, higher than the industry’s by 18.6%. Thus, KTC’s market share of card spending volume equalled 12.2%.”

“KTC’s Q1/2023 performance was in line with the plans and goals set. As of March 31, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, KTC had higher net profit according to the separate and consolidated financial statements of 1,843 million baht (increased by 5.2%) and 1,872 million baht (increased by 7.1%) respectively.

“In Q1/2023, KTC’s total revenue equalled 6,055 million baht, an increase of 13% from Q1/2022. Bad debt recovery equalled 822 million baht (decreased by 4.1%).