KFC donates THB 1 million to Children's Hospital Foundation
The Children's Hospital Foundation receives 1,000,000-baht donation from KFC's Fulfilling Meals to Fulfilling Hearts for Kids campaign to support the ‘One Heart to New Life’ campaign, helping infants with critical congenital heart disease receive surgery and intensive care treatment until fully recovered.
Bangkok: April 3, 2023 – Dr. Pavit Poonyarit, M.D., Managing Director of the Children's Hospital Foundation, along with the foundation’s board members and Dr. Akarathan Jitnuyanont, M.D., Director of the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health, recently received a donation of 1,000,000 baht from Mr. Piyapong Chitchumnong, Senior Vice President of QSR & Western Cuisine, KFC, under the operations of Central Restaurants Group Co., Ltd. (CRG) and management team to contribute to the ‘One Heart to New Life’ campaign, which helps infants with critical congenital heart disease receive surgery and treatment in intensive care units until making a full recovery.
The donation was the proceeds from the KFC's Fulfilling Meals to Fulfilling Hearts for Kids campaign carried out from 5 January to 28 February 2022, and contributed to by customers at all KFC branches nationwide, bringing happiness, smiles and a better quality of life to Thai children.
Dr. Pavit Poonyarit, M.D., Managing Director of the Children's Hospital Foundation, said: “On behalf of the Foundation, we would like to express our gratitude to KFC for placing importance on contributing to society by making this donation to support the surgical funds for infants with critical congenital heart disease in Thailand, under the ‘One Heart To New Life’ campaign. Thank you, KFC, for encouraging contributions from people in Thailand to provide opportunities to underprivileged infants to undergo surgery and receive proper treatment in order to return to a normal healthy life.”
On this occasion, Dr. Pimpak Prachasilchai, M.D., Head of Pediatric Cardiology unit, pediatric cardiology consultant, Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health, along with foundation board members welcomed KFC executives on their visit to the Pediatric Cardiac Center of Excellence and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health.
Mr. Piyapong Chitchumnong, Senior Vice President of QSR & Western Cuisine, KFC, under the operations of Central Restaurants Group Co., Ltd. (CRG) said: “Every parent expects their child to be born healthy, with fully-formed organs, however, not every child or every family is that fortunate. Congenital heart disease is found in 8 out of 1,000 new-born babies, and 25% of those are in critical condition. The costs for specialized surgery and special equipment are very high and many families are unable to afford the cost of treatment; without the treatment, these babies eventually die. However, we realized that we could help provide them with a completely new life, with KFC taking part in saving the lives of infants with critical congenital heart disease. We have always and will continue to give back to society, and the campaign has received great feedback from our customers, resulting in a donation amount as high as 1 million baht.”
The ‘One Heart to New Life’ campaign aims to help save 25 infants from critical congenital heart disease – which is fatal without treatment. These infants need specialized surgical treatment with special equipment, and need to receive post-operative care in intensive care units for a longer than normal period of time, resulting in high expenses of 700,000 baht to 1,000,000 baht per infant. The Children's Hospital Foundation, therefore, invites you to help give these underprivileged infants a chance to survive by making your donation to the Children's Hospital Foundation, Siam Commercial Bank, account no. 051-3-0051-5 or Krungthai Bank, account no. 661-055841-8 or for more information, please contact: 02-354-8321 or email: [email protected]