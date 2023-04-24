KFC donates THB 1 million to Children's Hospital Foundation

Bangkok: April 3, 2023 – Dr. Pavit Poonyarit, M.D., Managing Director of the Children's Hospital Foundation, along with the foundation’s board members and Dr. Akarathan Jitnuyanont, M.D., Director of the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health, recently received a donation of 1,000,000 baht from Mr. Piyapong Chitchumnong, Senior Vice President of QSR & Western Cuisine, KFC, under the operations of Central Restaurants Group Co., Ltd. (CRG) and management team to contribute to the ‘One Heart to New Life’ campaign, which helps infants with critical congenital heart disease receive surgery and treatment in intensive care units until making a full recovery.

The donation was the proceeds from the KFC's Fulfilling Meals to Fulfilling Hearts for Kids campaign carried out from 5 January to 28 February 2022, and contributed to by customers at all KFC branches nationwide, bringing happiness, smiles and a better quality of life to Thai children.

Dr. Pavit Poonyarit, M.D., Managing Director of the Children's Hospital Foundation, said: “On behalf of the Foundation, we would like to express our gratitude to KFC for placing importance on contributing to society by making this donation to support the surgical funds for infants with critical congenital heart disease in Thailand, under the ‘One Heart To New Life’ campaign. Thank you, KFC, for encouraging contributions from people in Thailand to provide opportunities to underprivileged infants to undergo surgery and receive proper treatment in order to return to a normal healthy life.”