Westin Hotels & Resorts teams up with Abbott World Marathon Majors in the first-ever hospitality collaboration

● Recovery Concierges, who will provide best-in-class recovery tips using the new signature Gear Lending kits that are available for guests to borrow at Westin properties around the world. These innovative kits feature the latest high-tech recovery and total body strength training equipment from Hyperice and Bala, which are beneficial for recovering from a run, winding down from a day of sightseeing, or looking to improve circulation after a long-haul flight.

● To help runners warm up pre-race and wind down post-race, Westin will offer dedicated training and recovery sessions led by Hyperice and Bala instructors.

● Throughout the weekends, the Westin Marathon Zone will offer lite bites and beverages inspired by the brand’s Eat Well Menu program that focuses on nutritious and well-balanced options for guests to stay on track while on the road. On marathon days, Eat Well Snack Packs will be available for supporters as well as convenient grab-n-go items for runners. Celebratory bites and beverages will be available post-race.

● For supporters, a poster-designing station will be available to create celebratory signage for their loved one as well as branded pom poms and cowbells to cheer them on.

● Curated itineraries, featuring the latest and greatest in each city, will be available to make the most of the destination on marathon weekends.

“We know that running a marathon is challenging, and participating in a marathon while traveling miles away from your routine requires extra levels of support,” said Dawna Stone, Chief Executive Officer, Abbott World Marathon Majors. “We are thrilled to be joining forces with Westin Hotels & Resorts to enhance the experience of runners competing in the Abbott World Marathon Majors, as well as all race travelers during their training, recovery, and all the moments in between as they pursue their greatest potential.”



Abbott World Marathon Majors Six Star Finishers Staying at Westin Celebrated With Exclusive Perks

Together, Westin and AbbottWMM will honor the incredible accomplishments of Six Star Finishers – runners who have completed all six Majors in Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. To-date, only 11,150 Six Star Finishers across 119 nationalities are a part of this esteemed and coveted circle. Exclusive perks include:

● On the day before the big race, Westin will host guided pre-race shakeout runs for Six Star Hopefuls to run through the destination together.

● Following the race, Six Star Finishers are invited to enjoy celebratory beverages and Eat Well bites at the Westin Marathon Zone.

● Runners who show their Six Star Finisher bib while staying at Westin during race weekend will be gifted with a complimentary Hyperice Hypersphere Mini and Bala resistance bands (*available on a first-come, first-serve basis) – two products featured in the brand’s Gear Lending program.

During the Boston Marathon weekend, runners can hear from running and recovery experts at the Boston Expo during a panel session hosted by Westin and AbbottWMM to learn more about the importance of recovery, especially when traveling.

The Westin experience comes to life through the brand’s Six Pillars of Well-Being – Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well – allowing guests to personalize their stay and engage in programming that best meets their needs. In addition to the collaboration with AbbottWMM, offerings under the Move Well pillar include the signature WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studios and the recently refueled Gear Lending program, and the on-property Run Concierges around the world who host group runs and encourage athletes of all levels to grab a RunWESTIN™ map and explore the destination.

To learn more about well-being at Westin and book your marathon stay experience at participating hotels, please visit www.westin.marriott.com and join the conversation @westin and #runwestin. Visit www.worldmarathonmajors.com to learn more about the AbbottWMM and start your journey to becoming a Six Star Finisher.