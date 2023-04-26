AIA Thailand Organises AIA Annual Agency Awards Presentation 2022
Bangkok, April 24, 2023 – AIA Thailand hosted the AIA Annual Agency Awards Presentation 2022 to honor the top agents at AIA Thailand in 2022.
The awards are granted to unit managers and agents of AIA Thailand, totaling 3,753 agents who delivered outstanding performances “Of the Year 2022”, as these agents are the best provider of life protection and stability in physical, mental and financial health to Thai people nationwide, supporting AIA’s commitment to help people live ‘Healthier, Longer, Better Lives’. The award ceremony was organised with extravagance to encourage pride among all agency forces at Impact Muang Thong Thani, Hall 5-7, on April 20, 2023.
At the AIA Annual Agency Awards Presentation 2022, AIA Thailand was honored by Dr. Suthiphon Thaveechaiyagarn, the Secretary-General of the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC), who presented a congratulatory message to all unit managers and agents who received the award. The event also welcomed AIA Group Executives, led by Mr. Lee Yuan Siong, Group Chief Executive and President, together with Mr. Tan Hak Leh, Regional Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Narongchai Akrasanee, Independent Non-Executive Director of AIA Group and Chairman of Advisory Board of AIA Thailand joining the award presentation, as well as executives of AIA Thailand including Mr. Nikhil Advani, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Knattapisit Krutkrongchai, Chief Agency Officer, and Mr. Prakitti Boonyakiat, Senior Agency Advisor.
Mr. Lee Yuan Siong, AIA’s Group Chief Executive and President said “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to you all on your success and express my appreciation for your strong commitment and relentless dedication to delivering your professional services. All of you have pushed the boundaries of your success to the next milestones ahead while ensuring that AIA Thailand remains number one in this industry. Furthermore, I would like to thank you for your dedication and support as you have delivered resilient performance throughout the past year. The “Of the Year” award guarantees your success which comes from your endeavors and perseverance in delivering vital protection coverage and exceptional services to our customers. I strongly believe that your talent and determination and your “Of the Year” award will be a crucial driving force and inspiration to yourself and fellow agents to develop themselves to achieve their goals in 2023 and to help millions of Thai people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”
Mr. Nikhil Advani, Chief Executive Officer, AIA Thailand said “We are delighted to present the award to our 3,753 agents from AIA Thailand, who are worthy winners of the prestigious AIA Annual Agency Awards Presentation 2022. Your dedication over the past year has driven you to great success today and contributed to AIA’s great success as well. You all are key driving forces that have allowed AIA to retain the number one life insurance company in Thailand. Another great achievement in the past year was that 3,034 AIA Thailand agents qualified for Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), making us the company with the second most MDRT qualifiers in the world, which is recognised by the world-class organization as a standard for professionalism in life insurance and financial services industries, with a record breaking 19% growth. This unwavering dedication and determination of our agency force who have jointly delivered products and services has helped our customers meet their vital protection and long-term saving needs, as well as live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives throughout more than 85 years of operating in Thailand.”
Below is a list of unit managers and agents who receive the “Of the Year 2022”:
1. Top District Manager Up of the Year 2022 – Dr. Sopon Nanthapornsak, Triple A
2. Top Unit Manager Up (Direct Team & IO1) of the Year 2022 – Mr. Pramote Thiramongkolchai, Petchrienthong 229
3. Top Unit Manager of the Year 2022 – Ms. Thidarat Saksayamkul, Theppratharnporn 9
4. Top Assistant Unit Manager 2022 – Mr. Pharinya Chaveevat, Kalasin 84
5. Top New Unit Manager of the Year 2022 – Mr. Phonthep Sitthibrorawong, Nine Planner 8
6. Top New Assistant Unit Manager of the Year 2022 – Ms. Pranpree Treechokeviput, Numthong 1278
7. Top Agent of the Year 2022 – Ms. Petcharat Rongbundit, Nirvana
8. Top Agent (Cases) of the Year 2022 – Ms. Sudarat Piyakajhonrot, Petchrienthong 229
9. Top Agency Leader (Individual) of the Year 2022 – Ms. Naraporn Intaphan, Duanthong 881