AIA Thailand Organises AIA Annual Agency Awards Presentation 2022

Mr. Nikhil Advani, Chief Executive Officer, AIA Thailand said “We are delighted to present the award to our 3,753 agents from AIA Thailand, who are worthy winners of the prestigious AIA Annual Agency Awards Presentation 2022. Your dedication over the past year has driven you to great success today and contributed to AIA’s great success as well. You all are key driving forces that have allowed AIA to retain the number one life insurance company in Thailand. Another great achievement in the past year was that 3,034 AIA Thailand agents qualified for Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), making us the company with the second most MDRT qualifiers in the world, which is recognised by the world-class organization as a standard for professionalism in life insurance and financial services industries, with a record breaking 19% growth. This unwavering dedication and determination of our agency force who have jointly delivered products and services has helped our customers meet their vital protection and long-term saving needs, as well as live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives throughout more than 85 years of operating in Thailand.”

Below is a list of unit managers and agents who receive the “Of the Year 2022”:

1. Top District Manager Up of the Year 2022 – Dr. Sopon Nanthapornsak, Triple A

2. Top Unit Manager Up (Direct Team & IO1) of the Year 2022 – Mr. Pramote Thiramongkolchai, Petchrienthong 229

3. Top Unit Manager of the Year 2022 – Ms. Thidarat Saksayamkul, Theppratharnporn 9

4. Top Assistant Unit Manager 2022 – Mr. Pharinya Chaveevat, Kalasin 84

5. Top New Unit Manager of the Year 2022 – Mr. Phonthep Sitthibrorawong, Nine Planner 8

6. Top New Assistant Unit Manager of the Year 2022 – Ms. Pranpree Treechokeviput, Numthong 1278

7. Top Agent of the Year 2022 – Ms. Petcharat Rongbundit, Nirvana

8. Top Agent (Cases) of the Year 2022 – Ms. Sudarat Piyakajhonrot, Petchrienthong 229

9. Top Agency Leader (Individual) of the Year 2022 – Ms. Naraporn Intaphan, Duanthong 881

