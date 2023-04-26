Lessons learned in post-pandemic digital marketing

Multiple Sales Channels is a Key to Survival

The first lesson these owners and managers learned is the value of having multiple sales channels. It doesn’t matter how many outlets your brand has around the city or country if the entire country has been locked down.

The brands that successfully and seamlessly made the switch to an all-online sales model when the physical stores were forced to shut down survived in relatively good shape. They may have even gained significant market share by filling a gap while their competitors struggled to switch to online sales.



People Quickly Adapt to Change

They say a “picture is worth a thousand words”. Many businesses learned the hard way that people are more than happy to buy from a site that offers only pictures or videos of their products or services.

Those that held out waiting for the customers to come flowing through the doors once stores opened again were stunned to see that people had adjusted to the ease of shopping online, and the “personal shopping experience” they offered was not as attractive as they had thought.