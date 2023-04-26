Lessons learned in post-pandemic digital marketing
In the recent post-pandemic aftermath, many businesses look back at the lessons they learned about the value of digital marketing. A lot of the lessons learned come from brands that relied on brick-and-mortar stores to sell their products and services before the pandemic.
These enterprises always looked at their websites as little more than digital signboards advertising their limited-time special deals and new products. They were adjuncts to the brand's operations instead of being as integrated as they should have been.
Many of these businesses were slow to adapt to the ‘new normal’, and this lack of urgency nearly put them out of business. Later, they realised that the competition was much more technology-savvy. Their competition used digital marketing technology and ecommerce platforms. It combined them with the services provided by delivery companies to quickly bring their businesses up to speed and serve their customers.
Multiple Sales Channels is a Key to Survival
The first lesson these owners and managers learned is the value of having multiple sales channels. It doesn’t matter how many outlets your brand has around the city or country if the entire country has been locked down.
The brands that successfully and seamlessly made the switch to an all-online sales model when the physical stores were forced to shut down survived in relatively good shape. They may have even gained significant market share by filling a gap while their competitors struggled to switch to online sales.
People Quickly Adapt to Change
They say a “picture is worth a thousand words”. Many businesses learned the hard way that people are more than happy to buy from a site that offers only pictures or videos of their products or services.
Those that held out waiting for the customers to come flowing through the doors once stores opened again were stunned to see that people had adjusted to the ease of shopping online, and the “personal shopping experience” they offered was not as attractive as they had thought.
Websites Offer Opportunities to Engage with Customers
One of the main positive experiences that came out of the pandemic was that brands started listening to their customers more as their websites became their main portals. The ability of customers to chat or post comments about the product quality, customer service, or pricing of a brand's products or services proved to be invaluable information for brands developing their next line of products and improving their customer services. This line of communication also helped to grow the customer base and lessen the perceived distance between the brand and its customers.
