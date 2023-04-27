ONE Championship’s brand awareness surges in Thailand, study shows

ONE Championship™ (ONE), the world’s largest martial arts organisation, has seen its brand awareness surge in Thailand after launching weekly fight events this year, according to a latest study from Southeast Asia consumer research firm, Milieu Insight.

ONE has grown to become a mass phenomenon in the country with now one in every two Thais between 18 to 45 years old able to recognize ONE, according to a joint study conducted by Milieu Insight with n=1,000 respondents in Thailand.

The jump in ONE’s brand awareness has been driven by the promotion’s “ONE Friday Fights” (OFF) weekly events that were launched in January this year at Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

“ONE is truly one of the industry leaders that is constantly reinventing the promotion of martial arts and athletes. Our study revealed that nearly one in three of those who have followed or watched ONE have been avid fans for at least three years. Furthermore, our data shows that ONE is one of the leading combat sports organisations in Thailand, who has been able to build good brand awareness, outranking other global and local promotions,” said Juda Kanaprach, Chief Commercial Officer of Milieu Insight.