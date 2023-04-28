BTS Group affirmed as sustainability leader with ESG Bond of the Year Win at IFR Asia Awards 2022 in Singapore

BTS Group, the only Thai company to receive this prestigious award, was honored for successfully issuing over THB 20 billion worth of Sustainability-Linked Bonds (SLB) to the public, setting a new standard for sustainable development in Thailand. The company's commitment to integrating sustainable financial practices into its operations is reflected in this achievement, which aims to promote robust economic growth while prioritizing environmental and social responsibility.

BTS Group's ESG Bond of the Year award underscores its unwavering commitment to responsible business practices and awareness of environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles. The company has managed to raise more than THB 62.8 billion in funding for investment in and development of sustainable transport infrastructure, which is expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions. In addition, BTS Group remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining carbon neutrality as part of its long-term strategy to combat climate change.

The IFR Asia Award 2022 is presented by International Financing Review Asia (IFR Asia), the leading publication covering capital and investment markets in Asia. The IFR Asia Awards is a highly prestigious event that recognises the remarkable achievements of companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to the financial industry.