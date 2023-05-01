ASAI Bangkok Sathorn is slated to open on May 15

(Bangkok, Thailand) Following the success of ASAI Chinatown, the first ASAI that made its debut in Thailand in 2020, the second ASAI property, ASAI Bangkok Sathorn is opening in May 2023. Managed by Dusit International, the hotel is designed to entice curious modern travellers who are looking for authentic local experiences and at the same seeking out the sophisticated, hip lifestyle amenities that Bangkok has to offer.

“ASAI Bangkok Sathorn caters to guests that are not visiting Bangkok for traditional sightseeing or typical stay, but are looking to experience Bangkok like locals do,” Mr Siradej Donavanik, Vice President, Hotel Business Development, says. “Sathorn is a great neighbourhood that offers Bangkok’s hip food and drink scene as well as the city’s rich culture and contemporary charm. We’re very proud to be able to bring this Sathorn experience to our guests, and treat them to our easy, seamless stay experience with emphasis on quality, value for money, and comfort.”

The hotel is located on Sathorn Soi 12, an up-and-coming tree-lined thoroughfare surrounded by cool cafés, glamorous cocktail bars, up-market restaurants, and street eats. Easily accessed from Saint Louis BTS station, which is just a few minutes’ walk away, ASAI Bangkok Sathorn is also minutes away from bustling Silom Road and the artsy Charoen Krung area. The central, strategic location of Sathorn Road also makes travelling around Bangkok a breeze, whether you’re here for business or for leisure.