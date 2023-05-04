Siam Piwat and TAGTHAi team up to boost tourism with integrated Thailand travel platform
Siam Piwat, a leading property and retail developer, the owner and operator of world-class destinations including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, is reinforcing its position as 'The Visionary ICON' and amplifying its vision to strengthen business ecosystem through 'Co-creation & Collaboration' strategy.
Siam Piwat has partnered with TAGTHAi, a one-stop digital tourism platform, with an aim to sustainably drive and leverage Thai tourism industry. The strategic collaboration kicked off with the launch of ONESIAM Pass, offering a unique and leveraged travel experience to tourist from across the globe and generate income for local business and entrepreneurs.
The ONESIAM Pass is a digital lifestyle travel pass that offers a multi-dimensional travel experience at ONESIAM global destinations including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, and ICONSIAM. Tourist can discover a bundle of products, food and beverages, services, access to landmark attractions and world-class events as well as privileges tailored for tourists.
Mr.Kalin Sarasin, Chairman of Management Committee of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Company Limited, co-founder of the TAGTHAi application, said: “Today, TAGTHAi has been downloaded by over 500,000 Thai and international tourists. The platform offers helpful tourism information, attractive tourism-related products and services, providing a seamless travel experience through digital technology that facilitates the entire journey and aids in designing a memorable and value-for-money trip. Tourists can select from wide ranges of TAGTHAi Pass for the offer that best suits their travel style and preferences.”
“TAGTHAi and Siam Piwat have formed a potent alliance that emphasizes new unique selling points of lifestyle tourism, beyond historical sites, landmarks, and culture. ONESIAM is a synergy of tourist magnets which presents a significant opportunity for this collaborative partnership to drive the tourism industry forward and pave way for sustainable growth in this digital age.”
Mrs.Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer of Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., said “Siam Piwat understands the significance of a strong business ecosystem that spans over varieties of industries, particularly in the tourism sector which is one of the most integral backbones to the country that generates employment and income and plays a crucial role in driving the country's economy. Thailand’s private tourism sector has an immense potential and together they have formed an extensive network that allows a great collaboration across sectors. Siam Piwat and TAGTHAi will together drive the platform to become Thailand's primary digital tourism platform, with the aim of promoting sustainable growth for the Thai tourism industry. Our shared value is to offer visitors to our country an exceptional experience while generating income for Thai businesses and entrepreneurs and strengthen Thailand as one of the world’s top tourist destinations.
At present, ONESIAM premises welcome over 350,000 - 450,000 visitors daily, with a ratio of approximately 60:40 between Thai and foreign tourists. The major factor that has driven ONESIAM as top-of-mind destination and has set it apart from other tourist attractions is the unique and leveraged multi-dimensional experiences offered to tourists as well as exceptional services that deliver great impression and cater to tourists’ needs. ONESIAM Pass in TAGTHAi application serves the expansion to lifestyle travel market that offers products, services as well as privileges to experience what best Thailand could offer and is one of the best options to discover new travel experiences in Thailand.
Tourists can purchase the ONESIAM Pass through the TAGTHAi application or the website www.tagthai.com to enjoy a bundle of privileges and access to landmark attractions like SEALIFE Ocean World at Siam Paragon or world-class event such as Van Goh Alive Bangkok at ICONSIAM. Apart from providing value and convenience to tourists, the ONESIAM Pass also offers a VIP shopping service, which includes Personal Assistant service who will take care of customers, offer advice, and facilitate shopping bag storage and taxi services, among other benefits.
To celebrate the launch of the ONESIAM Pass on the TAGTHAi application, promotional offers are now available. Tourists can purchase the ONESIAM Pass online and receive a 20% discount (subject to terms and conditions). Furthermore, to encourage new download and registration, there are additional benefits for the TAGTHAi Starter Pass. These include a complimentary hand cream from ICONCRAFT at Siam Discovery, a free tourist SIM card with 1 GB high-speed Internet and unlimited Wi-Fi for seven days, a serving of Thai tea from Cha Tra Mue, and a special foreign exchange rate from Kasikorn Bank at money exchange across the nation. TAGTHAi also simplifies traveling in Thailand by providing various convenient features, including booking flights and hotels and directly claiming VAT refunds through the app.