Siam Piwat and TAGTHAi team up to boost tourism with integrated Thailand travel platform

Siam Piwat has partnered with TAGTHAi, a one-stop digital tourism platform, with an aim to sustainably drive and leverage Thai tourism industry. The strategic collaboration kicked off with the launch of ONESIAM Pass, offering a unique and leveraged travel experience to tourist from across the globe and generate income for local business and entrepreneurs.

The ONESIAM Pass is a digital lifestyle travel pass that offers a multi-dimensional travel experience at ONESIAM global destinations including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, and ICONSIAM. Tourist can discover a bundle of products, food and beverages, services, access to landmark attractions and world-class events as well as privileges tailored for tourists.

Mr.Kalin Sarasin, Chairman of Management Committee of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Company Limited, co-founder of the TAGTHAi application, said: “Today, TAGTHAi has been downloaded by over 500,000 Thai and international tourists. The platform offers helpful tourism information, attractive tourism-related products and services, providing a seamless travel experience through digital technology that facilitates the entire journey and aids in designing a memorable and value-for-money trip. Tourists can select from wide ranges of TAGTHAi Pass for the offer that best suits their travel style and preferences.”

“TAGTHAi and Siam Piwat have formed a potent alliance that emphasizes new unique selling points of lifestyle tourism, beyond historical sites, landmarks, and culture. ONESIAM is a synergy of tourist magnets which presents a significant opportunity for this collaborative partnership to drive the tourism industry forward and pave way for sustainable growth in this digital age.”