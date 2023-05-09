Meet Ne-Yo in Bangkok! Marriott Bonvoy Moments unveils exclusive package for fans of R&B star

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, is inviting fans of Ne-Yo to enjoy an exclusive “meet & greet” experience this month, as this iconic American R&B star arrives in Bangkok for a one-off concert.

On Saturday 20th May 2023, this popular singer and record producer will be performing his “Ne-Yo Live in Bangkok” show at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) – and Marriott Bonvoy Moments is giving its members the chance to be there!

This money-can’t-buy experience includes two tickets to the concert at zone Platinum, plus a one-night stay in a luxurious Msuite at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park including breakfast and transfers between the hotel and the venue. And that’s not all! Fans will also be treated to a VIP “meet & greet” with Ne-Yo, plus an exclusive photo opportunity and an autograph signing session!