Meet Ne-Yo in Bangkok! Marriott Bonvoy Moments unveils exclusive package for fans of R&B star
Get up-close with the Grammy Award-winning American singer, including concert tickets, photos, autographs and a suite stay at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.
Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, is inviting fans of Ne-Yo to enjoy an exclusive “meet & greet” experience this month, as this iconic American R&B star arrives in Bangkok for a one-off concert.
On Saturday 20th May 2023, this popular singer and record producer will be performing his “Ne-Yo Live in Bangkok” show at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) – and Marriott Bonvoy Moments is giving its members the chance to be there!
This money-can’t-buy experience includes two tickets to the concert at zone Platinum, plus a one-night stay in a luxurious Msuite at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park including breakfast and transfers between the hotel and the venue. And that’s not all! Fans will also be treated to a VIP “meet & greet” with Ne-Yo, plus an exclusive photo opportunity and an autograph signing session!
Ne-Yo is a multi-award-winning singer and songwriter who has won three Grammy Awards, including “Best R&B Song” in 2009 for “Miss Independent.” He was also twice named as the “Best Male R&B Artist” at the BET Awards.
Marriott Bonvoy members can now bid for this exclusive “Meet & Greet” package, including concert tickets and a one-night suite stay at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park on 20th May 2023. Bids start from just 70,000 points!
Bid now at https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com/en-us/moments/14932
For more information, please visit moments.marriottbonvoy.com
