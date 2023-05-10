Myanmar Yatai International Holding Group clarifies on media’s false reporting

In recent times, many domestic and foreign media have published false reports and defamatory statements without confirming the facts with our company and fulfilling their investigative obligations. This has caused great damage to the reputation of our company and Mr. She Zhijiang. We believe that these reports are based on inaccurate information and we want to set the record straight. Therefore, we officially issue a statement to clarify the facts for the global public to know the truth and not to believe in rumors or false statements. The following are our official statements, and we reserve the right to pursue legal action against all false reports and malicious rumors.

1. Myanmar Yatai International Holding Group entered Myanmar in 2017 and obtained the Myanmar government's MIC certification. We are a professional enterprise engaged in real estate development and urban construction, and we conduct legal real estate development in the Shwekoko Valley of Karen State, Myanmar in accordance with the country's laws and regulations. (The below picture is the company's MIC certification as evidence.)