GWS CLOUD helps Cubinet win the battle against latency in online gaming

The video game industry has experienced tremendous growth in recent years. According to Statista, there are currently 3.24 billion people who play video games worldwide, which equates to over 40% of the global population. Asia alone is home to almost 1.5 billion gamers, making it the largest gaming market in the world.

From being a niche hobby, gaming has transformed into one of the most lucrative markets in the entertainment industry. The gaming industry is currently valued at $197.11 billion, and this number is expected to grow even further in the coming years. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the popularity of gaming, with more people turning to video games for entertainment while staying at home.

While the trend of gaming purchases has normalized in 2022, the industry remains a major player in the entertainment sector, with a projected value of over $268 billion by 2025.

Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games require mutual real-time visibility between gamers on the same screen. In the world of online gaming, quality will make or break the experience and beats the competition.

Cloud gaming involves running video games on remote servers and streaming them to a user's device. The choice of digital infrastructure can have a significant impact on the gaming experience, including performance, latency, game availability, load times, security, cost, and support.

