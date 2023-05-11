Saha Group reveals inspiration and design process for KingBridge Tower as an office building of happiness for its users and local community
Bangkok – KingBridge Tower, an iconic Bangkok landmark building alongside Bhumibol Bridge and Rama III Road, managed by KingBridge Tower Co., Ltd. within Saha Group under the concept “The Spirit of Synergy” which focuses on sustainable success via synergy, has been selected to be a pilot project for energy and environment conservation according to the Circular Economy in Construction Industry (CECI).
The project applies Circular Economy Models to all aspects of its development under an investment budget of over six billion baht and joined efforts of Saha Group and its Thai and international construction, architectural and design partners in order to create a quality of life that will enable understanding and smiles to all people.
Ms. Thaninthorn Chokwatana, Director of KingBridge Tower project, said, “KingBridge Tower, as a building containing office space for rent, was conceived with the intention to develop the community of Rama III area and provide it with jobs and happiness, as this is the community Saha Group is part of and has been growing with through its history. Rama III is also a strategic economic area connecting important roads of Bangkok including Sathon and Silom which is expected to receive increasing demands for business and residential spaces. This led to us deciding to develop KingBridge Tower as an iconic architecture alongside Bhumibol Bridge as well as the pride of people in our community.”
“KingBridge Tower is Saha Group’s first skyscraper in its history of over 80 years. Therefore, it is intended to be the home and space for companies within the group and their tenants in order to foster business opportunities and growth for all. This is why we came up with the concept of ‘The Spirit of Synergy’ to create connections for them, which will lead to success that is sustainable,” she said.
“We are also determined to have KingBridge Tower act as the center point where companies and organizations as well as their partners join forces to provide for the community and society. The facilities will be available not only to the businesses but also members of the community and society. True to our concept, the design of KingBridge Tower encourages gathering of people and organizations, while architecturally, the building will be harmonious with Bhumibol Bridge and its surrounding landscape and community without interfering with them,” said the director.
A number of professional partners with expertise have been recruited to be part of the KingBridge Tower project, including Architects 49 Limited (A49) as the main architecture firm responsible for the building design, globally-renowned engineering consultancy Mott MacDonald which also designed the engineering structure of Bhumibol Bridge itself, Thai Obayashi Corp., Ltd. as the main contractor for construction, Stonehenge Inter Plc. for project supervision, YSH group for façade works, SCG, and others, all working under the goal to create a new iconic riverside building that will be a landmark of the Rama III area.
The concept for the development of KingBridge Tower is illustrated in the video presentation in this link: http://bit.ly/3VJ27cU
Maythin Chantra-ou-rai, Executive Director of Architects 49 Limited, said in designing KingBridge Tower, the architects must tackle the concept of an iconic building that will be the “architecture alongside Bhumibol Bridge” which “does not interfere but is harmonious” with the surrounding areas and the beauty of Bhumibol Bridge.
“We believe that an iconic building must be a charming building. It does not have to immediately attract attention, but once you look at it, you will be charmed. The building will also have to look outstanding like Bhumibol Bridge when they are viewed as a pair. We call this the harmonious approach, which means we are not building KingBridge Tower to undermine the elegance of Bhumibol Bridge, but to reinforce each other.”
“As for the concept of ‘not interfering’ we started with the idea of having a building that does not interfere with the environment, which will lead to sustainability. This led us to apply the passive design approach to create a skyscraper that can co-exist with the nature. We take into consideration real circumstances of the local environment, such as wind effects on the building at different heights and the use of open spaces to allow people to connect to the nature via their various senses. The building has a tilted shape with a curve at the top in accordance with the principles of aerodynamics, while two large open spaces between floors will also help reduce wind resistance.”
The hot climate is also another factor in consideration of KingBridge Tower design. The architects have planned for horizonal fins of varied lengths around the building in according to sunlight levels received. The fins will provide shade and reduce incoming heat for the building, which, in turn, will lower needs for air conditioning and heat emission from the building.
Also designed with the concept of synergy in mind is the common space called “Re-Tell” (Retail) which will be used as an open space for learning and other activities. A canteen and a full range of facilities will be built on the third floor at the same height as Bhumibol Bridge to allow for a magnificent view of the river, the city and the bridge. The area will also be surrounded by natural gardens which can be used for lunches, brainstorming sessions, informal meetings, or evening jogging, providing happiness and smiles to users.
The Water Scape on top of the building is another area designed for synergy. It will have an elevated bridge which can be used as event platform with one of the best views in Bangkok.
In addition, the design pays special attention to quality of life of people who use the building. KingBridge Tower will use a MERV 14 air quality system that can filter out over 90 percent of PM2.5 particles and other fine particles. The building will measure up to a number of internationally-accepted standards including LEED Gold and the highest level of Fitwel 3-star Multi-Tenant Base Building Design certified project, the first in Thailand and Asia for health for all, as well as the status as a CECI pilot project for energy and environment conservation.
The various approaches and design strategies used for KingBridge Tower will ensure it will become the iconic architecture alongside Bhumibol Bridge and represent the concept of the Spirit of Synergy, reflecting the determination of Saha Group to create organizational growth together with happiness and smiles of the community and country, which the group has always strived to achieve.
More information is available at https://www.kingbridgetower.com