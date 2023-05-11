Saha Group reveals inspiration and design process for KingBridge Tower as an office building of happiness for its users and local community

Maythin Chantra-ou-rai, Executive Director of Architects 49 Limited, said in designing KingBridge Tower, the architects must tackle the concept of an iconic building that will be the “architecture alongside Bhumibol Bridge” which “does not interfere but is harmonious” with the surrounding areas and the beauty of Bhumibol Bridge.

“We believe that an iconic building must be a charming building. It does not have to immediately attract attention, but once you look at it, you will be charmed. The building will also have to look outstanding like Bhumibol Bridge when they are viewed as a pair. We call this the harmonious approach, which means we are not building KingBridge Tower to undermine the elegance of Bhumibol Bridge, but to reinforce each other.”

“As for the concept of ‘not interfering’ we started with the idea of having a building that does not interfere with the environment, which will lead to sustainability. This led us to apply the passive design approach to create a skyscraper that can co-exist with the nature. We take into consideration real circumstances of the local environment, such as wind effects on the building at different heights and the use of open spaces to allow people to connect to the nature via their various senses. The building has a tilted shape with a curve at the top in accordance with the principles of aerodynamics, while two large open spaces between floors will also help reduce wind resistance.”

The hot climate is also another factor in consideration of KingBridge Tower design. The architects have planned for horizonal fins of varied lengths around the building in according to sunlight levels received. The fins will provide shade and reduce incoming heat for the building, which, in turn, will lower needs for air conditioning and heat emission from the building.

Also designed with the concept of synergy in mind is the common space called “Re-Tell” (Retail) which will be used as an open space for learning and other activities. A canteen and a full range of facilities will be built on the third floor at the same height as Bhumibol Bridge to allow for a magnificent view of the river, the city and the bridge. The area will also be surrounded by natural gardens which can be used for lunches, brainstorming sessions, informal meetings, or evening jogging, providing happiness and smiles to users.

The Water Scape on top of the building is another area designed for synergy. It will have an elevated bridge which can be used as event platform with one of the best views in Bangkok.

In addition, the design pays special attention to quality of life of people who use the building. KingBridge Tower will use a MERV 14 air quality system that can filter out over 90 percent of PM2.5 particles and other fine particles. The building will measure up to a number of internationally-accepted standards including LEED Gold and the highest level of Fitwel 3-star Multi-Tenant Base Building Design certified project, the first in Thailand and Asia for health for all, as well as the status as a CECI pilot project for energy and environment conservation.

The various approaches and design strategies used for KingBridge Tower will ensure it will become the iconic architecture alongside Bhumibol Bridge and represent the concept of the Spirit of Synergy, reflecting the determination of Saha Group to create organizational growth together with happiness and smiles of the community and country, which the group has always strived to achieve.

More information is available at https://www.kingbridgetower.com