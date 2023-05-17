Asia Tech Talent confident in job prospects despite signs of softening in job Market

Understanding what tech talent wants is key for companies who are looking to either attract new talent or retain existing employees. According to the "What Tech Jobseekers Wish Employers Knew: Unlocking the Future of Recruitment" report findings, tech talent's top three motivations for changing jobs are looking for a more interesting position or higher seniority at a new job (55%), lack of opportunities for upward career progress at their current place (31%), and unsatisfied salary and benefits at their current job (26%).

Tech talent also prefers a stable job with a good work-life balance, which 68% of them see as their ideal career path, giving them time for family, friends, and hobbies. Moreover, only 18% of tech talent are willing to go back full-time to the office, while 64% prefer hybrid models.

Duangporn Promon, Managing Director of JobsDB Thailand, said, “Entrepreneurs in Thailand can effectively attract skilled tech talent by understanding their needs and the factors that impact candidates. This could include aspects like salary, bonuses and benefits as well as the development of corporate culture in keeping with modern people's lifestyles, such as focusing on work-life balance and work flexibility, as well as making candidates a priority throughout the recruitment process. Therefore, JobsDB, with the commitment to become the "No.1 Trusted Talent Partner", is dedicated to assisting entrepreneurs in their search for tech talent and helping tech talent from a diverse range of industries secure the best possible offers. We conduct surveys and analyse insights that enable entrepreneurs to establish close connections with today's job market, as well as being able to put these insights into practice.”

What Employers Can Do

Providing a smooth and timely process is the number one way for an employer to stand out during recruitment, according to 65% of tech respondents, and 47% would refuse an attractive job offer if they face a negative experience.

The report provides in-depth details about key actions to consider when recruiting tech talent. For example, employers are advised to indicate a salary range, a precise and clear job description and flexible work options when creating a job ad.

During the application and selection stage, employers should offer face-to-face personal interviews with future managers and recruiters as these are valued highly by tech talent, along with having an honest and open conversation with the hiring managers.

When making an offer, employers should be open to further negotiation of bonuses or benefits. Tech talent also appreciates if they are provided sufficient time and space to consider an offer.



