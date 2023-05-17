Seamaster Aqua Terra Worldtimer 2023

The watch made to track every time zone on the planet continues to gain momentum across the globe. In the last few years, OMEGA’s Seamaster Aqua Terra Worldtimer has grown steadily in popularity, to become a go-to timepiece for international travelers and passionate collectors.

Now, OMEGA is expanding the Worldtimer collection to include three new models: a titanium edition with a dial made entirely by laser ablation - and two striking options in stainless steel.

In addition to scratch-resistant ceramic bezels, all three watches have something very special in common: the unique Worldtimer display. At the centre of the dial, OMEGA has produced a vision of Earth, viewed from above the North Pole, by laser-ablating continents and colours on a grade 5 titanium surface. Although impossible to see with the naked eye, this entire watch-scape is domed, to mimic the curvature of the Earth. Circling the topographic map is a 24-hour indication under hesalite glass, divided into night and day sections.

OMEGA’s home city of BIENNE Switzerland is among the many global destinations circling around each dial and its outer ring. All place names, with the exception of the British capital are coloured yellow gold for the stainless-steel versions. LONDON is in red to highlight Greenwich Mean Time, now more formally known as Universal Time Coordinated (UTC).