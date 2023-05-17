Seamaster Aqua Terra Worldtimer 2023
Three new watches to time the world
The watch made to track every time zone on the planet continues to gain momentum across the globe. In the last few years, OMEGA’s Seamaster Aqua Terra Worldtimer has grown steadily in popularity, to become a go-to timepiece for international travelers and passionate collectors.
Now, OMEGA is expanding the Worldtimer collection to include three new models: a titanium edition with a dial made entirely by laser ablation - and two striking options in stainless steel.
In addition to scratch-resistant ceramic bezels, all three watches have something very special in common: the unique Worldtimer display. At the centre of the dial, OMEGA has produced a vision of Earth, viewed from above the North Pole, by laser-ablating continents and colours on a grade 5 titanium surface. Although impossible to see with the naked eye, this entire watch-scape is domed, to mimic the curvature of the Earth. Circling the topographic map is a 24-hour indication under hesalite glass, divided into night and day sections.
OMEGA’s home city of BIENNE Switzerland is among the many global destinations circling around each dial and its outer ring. All place names, with the exception of the British capital are coloured yellow gold for the stainless-steel versions. LONDON is in red to highlight Greenwich Mean Time, now more formally known as Universal Time Coordinated (UTC).
For OMEGA President and CEO, Mr. Raynald Aeschlimann, the new watches are both innovative and inspiring. “At OMEGA, we take pride in our pioneering spirit and these watches are like a call to action. Go for it! Step out into the world! The dials are works of art, which prompt a sense of awe and adventure. What’s more, there is top-level technology working behind those amazing displays. They’re beautiful, fun to wear and operate and true collectables.”
The Titanium Worldtimer
Bold and sporty, the 43 mm Worldtimer in lightweight and corrosion resistant titanium is the ultimate statement piece. On this model, OMEGA has produced the entire black and grey dial, including its colours, with laser. There are no transferred elements, apart from the word LONDON and even here the red varnish has been applied by hand. To complement the matte dial, OMEGA has opted for a brushed black ceramic bezel, and blackened hands and indexes, filled with white Super-LumiNova which emits a blue glow in the dark. Completing the look is an integrated strap in black structured rubber with grey stitching, additional decorative link in brushed grade 2 titanium, and grade 2 titanium clasp.
Two in steel
Globetrotters wishing to keep it classic have two style options in stainless steel. One with matching stainless-steel bracelet and butterfly clasp, another with integrated green rubber strap with grey stitching, additional decorative link in polished steel, and polished-brushed fold over clasp.
Each 43 mm stainless steel model has a sun-brushed PVD dial in green, encircled by a polished-brushed green ceramic bezel. Adding shine to the dial are hands and indexes in 18K Moonshine™ Gold.
Powering the Worldtimer
The driving force behind each new Seamaster Aqua Terra Worldtimer is the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8938, which has met the highest standards of precision demanded by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS). Each timepiece is also assured at depth, with a water-resistance of 15 bar (150 m / 500 ft).