Marriott Bonvoy invites corporate travelers to spark connections across Asia Pacific
Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands and award-winning loyalty program, is inviting corporate travelers to reconnect with each other, create special moments and build memories through its latest campaign, “Spark This Moment”.
“We’ve seen a strong uptake in MICE bookings, indicating a deepened desire for human connection and face-to-face meetings since the easing of pandemic restrictions,” said Ramesh Daryanani, Vice President of Global Sales, Asia Pacific. “With our diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts across the region, we’re able to deliver a wide range of offerings to meeting planners and corporate travelers to suit their needs, inspiring more meaningful connections and memorable moments”.
To empower and meet the evolving needs of meeting planners and corporate travelers, the new campaign highlights how guests can best maximize their meeting experience when booking with us:
● Success - New ideas flow when people come together. Equipped with innovative and high-tech event spaces suitable for gatherings of all sizes, Marriott’s team of on-site event experts take care of planning and execution, so guests can put their minds at ease and focus on connecting and creating new ideas.
● Passion - Discover the wonders to be found. With more than 1,000 hotels and resorts in Asia Pacific, guests can expect unforgettable experiences that showcase the unique local heritage and culture of their destination.
● Appreciation - Gather to share delicacies and good times. Good food never fails to bring people together, especially in Asia. Marriott Bonvoy delivers gourmet excellence with its portfolio of world-class restaurants and bars, for a multitude of distinct culinary experiences. Guests can indulge in culinary finesse across 26 Michelin stars in 21 restaurants in Asia Pacific.
● Relationships - Meeting face-to-face and creating new stories. Marriott Bonvoy’s wide array of offsite meetings and corporate retreats help meeting planners and business travelers cultivate purposeful experiences, build relationships, and connect with each other.
● Kindness - Together, we can make the world a better place. Available in close to 100 hotels in Asia Pacific, Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™ responds to a growing demand for purpose-driven travel, offering guests the refreshing opportunity to create a positive impact and form deeper connections with the local communities.
Eligible bookings of meeting or events with Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of participating properties in Asia Pacific offers great rewards including Double Marriott Bonvoy Points, Group Perks and more. For eligibility:
- China: Book by 15 September 2023, for stays up to 30 September 2023
- Rest of Asia Pacific: Book by 30 September 2023, for stays up to 31 December 2023
For more information about the campaign, please visit https://go.marriott-promotions.com/spark-this-moment.