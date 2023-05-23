NIC-NIDA Conference 2023: Sustainable Development through Re-globalization

On August 17-18, all are invited to the 2nd NIC-NIDA Conference 2023, to be held under the theme of “New Frontiers of Sustainable Development through Designing and Implementing Re-globalization”.

Meet experts from Thailand and overseas in various fields, who will participate in activities including keynote and special addresses, panel discussions, and paper presentations.

Date and time: August 17-18, 2023, from 9am to 5.30pm (Bangkok time, GMT+7)

Event venue: Auditorium Hall, NIDA, Bangkok, Thailand

Registration is free and must be done before August 10 by scanning the QR code or visiting https://www.zipeventapp.com/e/NIC-NIDA-Conference-2023

For more information, visit http://conference.nida.ac.th or https://www.facebook.com/RCNIDA, e-mail: [email protected], or call: 082-790-1954

