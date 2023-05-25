Elevate vacation experience with Premier Pool Access at Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne

Inspired by the romantic coast of the Mediterranean, a harmonious combination of blue from the sea, rich earthly terracotta of tile roofs and warm yellow of sunshine, Premier Pool Access offers a private and comfortable living experience. Designed with open space, balcony filled with sunshine, a tropical garden, and colorful bougainvillea – the unique charms of Mui Ne land, Premier Pool Access features with the choice of king or twin bed, providing an unforgettable experience as in a peaceful tropical oasis. The tranquil lazy river flowing along 144 villas will be an ideal place to indulge yourself in the cool water and connect with beautiful natural surroundings to recharge for the eternal fun journey ahead.

Mr. Tom Van Tuijl, General Manager of Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne shared: “Premier Pool Access with special lazy river design is a unique highlight of the resort, bringing an exceptional experience for our guests. We are delighted for our effort to launch new room type just before the long holidays in order to satisfy an increasing demand of accommodation in Mui Ne. Besides, we also offer various types of dining options, ranging from traditional local flavors of Mui Ne fishing village to international tastes, spa to other leisure activities for guests of all ages to fulfill their experience as a destination of fun, entertainment and joy.”