Lee Kum Kee joins hands with renowned chefs to unleash authentic Asian sauces potentials in THAIFEX
(Bangkok – May 25, 2023) Lee Kum Kee, the globally renowned Asian sauce and condiment brand that has been a symbol of quality and trust for 135 years, continues to strengthen its presence in Thailand and Southeast Asia by presenting the “LEE KUM KEE Flavour Express” at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 to bring Asian sauces to any kitchen around the world.
At the event, Lee Kum Kee is also the official premium sauce partner of the Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge (Asian Rice and Noodle Challenge category) to support the nurturing of future culinary talents.
Partnering with Lee Kum Kee, Chef Thanarak Chuto (Chef Pom) and Master Chef Kwok-keung Chan from Hong Kong, China showcased their exquisite cooking skills and inspiring Asian cuisine recipes at THAIFEX. They joined hands to create two dishes with the use of authentic Lee Kum Kee sauces and condiments, including the best-selling Panda Brand Oyster Sauce, Seasoned Soy Sauce for Seafood and Pure Sesame Oil to present the flexibility and versatility of Asian cuisines.
Chef Pom is second to none for Chinese food in the country. He offers contemporary Chinese cuisine with an emphasis on seasonal quality ingredients in Cantonese, Sichuan, Shanghai and Hong Kong styles. Award-winning Chef Kwok-keung Chan has over 35 years of culinary experience, he is an expert in the culinary styles of Huaiyang, Sichuan, Cantonese and Beijing.
Chef Pom shared tips in preparing the Seared Snow Fish with Salted Egg Fried Rice at the cooking demonstration, “I utilised Panda Brand Oyster Sauce for seasoning and garnishing in this dish. This sauce is a cost-effective choice with savoury flavour, deep colour and thick texture.”
Chef Chan also explained his use of sesame oil in his demonstration of stir-fried vermicelli with crabmeat and scallops, “I used sesame oil to add a final touch to the dish. It’s rich, clean but with an earthiness that captivates and enhances whatever it touches. The sauce is becoming popular as it aligns with trends of plant-based eating and healthy lifestyle.”
LEE KUM KEE Flavour Express will continue to host two cooking demonstrations on 26 May, inviting visitors to embark on a culinary journey that showcases the versatility and richness of Asian flavours.
The Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge supported by Lee Kum Kee attracted over 60 professional and young chefs to prepare delicacies using Lee Kum Kee sauces and condiments to vie for championship.
Chef Chan said, “I am thrilled to see how the contestants have taken the traditional rice and noodles to the next level with the use of Lee Kum Kee’s sauces and condiments. Their creativity and ingenuity have truly elevated the Asian culinary experience. I am confident that this exchange of culinary ideas will inspire all the contestants to come up with new and innovative dishes that will delight the taste buds of people around the world.”