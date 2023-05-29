PHD (Thailand) and Meta (Thailand) launch Full-Funnel x R4C Framework

The event aimed to present the importance and current trends in full-funnel marketing through the diverse services and products offered by Meta, and to illustrate each funnel's perspective using the R4C lens, which is one of the steps in the OmniStudio process (OmniStudio is the PHD’s proprietary planning and collaborating platform for marketing and advertising campaigns that is widely accepted by clients and marketers worldwide and is the core of PHD's operations).

Full-funnel marketing has gained a lot of attention in recent years because it is an effective approach to creating customer-centric marketing campaigns that address the needs of customers at every stage of their journey. In the past, marketing campaigns tended to focus on the top of the funnel, where the goal was to generate awareness and drive traffic to a website or store. However, as competition increased and customers become more sophisticated, marketers realized that a one-size-fits-all approach is no longer effective. There is a need for full-funnel advertising solutions. And Facebook (Meta) as one of the most popular social networks offers several products that can be used to serve a full-funnel marketing strategy, for instance Feed ads, Reels in Awareness funnel, Lead ads, Click to messenger in Consideration funnel, or Dynamic ads, Collaborative ads in Conversion and Retention funnels.