1 year challenge for investment plan and setting annual goal effectively

Although the goals of each person are different but the mutual plan is proper planning and monitoring. On the new year occasion, we would like to invite everyone to do a challenge for investment plan in 1 year and see the result. The recommended steps are as follows:



Self-evaluation

Planning will be more efficient with investment reviews over the years and analyze about what is results of the previous plan? and which parts should be improved? But, if you have never invested, let start with the assessment of income and expenses, also clearly divide the money that you want to invest by considering the savings and expenditure plans in order not to affect the financial status and daily expenses.

Another part that should be assessed is the risk tolerance which has 2 main factors, first, the ability to take risk by considering the age range, income, environment and the second is investment expertise and the willingness to take risks based on attitudes, tastes, decisions, etc.