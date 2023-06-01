EPG outlines FY23/24 business plan with a 10% sales growth target from ready-to-profit new products

Although the global economy is recovering, there are still concerns to be aware of, such as geopolitical conflicts, inflation, energy costs, and climate change.

As a result, EPG's global market presence is a key challenge, with the goal of expanding further in fiscal year 23/24 (April 23 - March 24). The company's primary focus is on operations as seen below.

1) Achieve an Organic Growth: With existing products and innovative products in all business segments certified to several significant standards, the company is able to respond to the needs of customers comprehensively, assisting in the retention of existing customers while expanding to new customer groups. We also search for key strengths in each business group, including how to increase production efficiency and how to reduce costs, etc.

2) Be committed to R&D and the creation of innovative products for New S-Curve to support our core businesses and to create new potential businesses in the future.

3) Synergize business in Australia for a turnaround.

4) Establish long-term goals of "Net Zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2042. During the previous fiscal year, the subsidiary installed a solar roof top with a total power capacity of about 18 MW, and the company has planned its production for this fiscal year to support the use of solar energy for maximum value and efficiency.